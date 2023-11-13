close_game
Rahul Dravid makes honest admission on World Cup semifinal 'pressure' ahead of India's 2019 rematch against New Zealand

Rahul Dravid makes honest admission on World Cup semifinal 'pressure' ahead of India's 2019 rematch against New Zealand

HT Sports Desk
Nov 13, 2023

Four years on, as India find themselves in the exact same position, and it is, once again, New Zealand who stand between them and a spot in the final

Although not on an unbeaten note, but much like 2023, India had finished atop in the points table in 2019 as well. The then Virat Kohli-led side were touted the strongest contender for the elusive World Cup title in England. But all hopes came eventually crashing down as "45 minutes of bad cricket" cost India in the semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester. Four years later, as India find themselves in the exact same position, after nine straight wins in the league stage, and it is, once again, New Zealand who stand between them and a spot in the final as the two are set to face off in a semifinal clash in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rahul Dravid has his say on India facing New Zealand in World Cup semifinal
Rahul Dravid has his say on India facing New Zealand in World Cup semifinal

India haven't had much luck in the semifinals of a World Cup. In fact, in seven qualifications for this knockout stage, they managed to get through only thrice, the last being in 2011 at home. Despite the numbers, the old fears and a familiar opponent in the semis, coach Rahul Dravid is confident that India can take down the Blackcaps after an inspiring show in the league stage.

Speaking to Star Sports at the end of India's 160-run win against Netherlands on Sunday in Bengaluru, Dravid admitted that the clash against New Zealand will certainly not be "another game" and that India will be "under pressure".

"I think it would be inauthentic to say it's just another game (the semi-final). I think it's a bit inauthentic. Yes, of course, it's a semi-final. But I think our processes are not going to change. We do recognize that it's an important game; it's a knockout game. We have to accept the fact that there will be a certain amount of pressure," he said.

The former India captain however emphasised on the need to stay in the present and reckoned that the team requires no change in process in their preparation for the big game.

"I think the way we have responded to pressure so far gives us a lot of belief and a lot of confidence. I don't think we will change anything in the way we prepare or the way we train. I am really confident; just the vibe in the group and the energy in the group are really good at this point in time. All we can do is play what is in front of us. Staying in the moment. Plan well, prepare well, and play a good game of cricket," Dravid added.

    HT Sports Desk

