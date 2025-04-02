'Rahul Dravid was scoring 100 after 100': Nitish Rana cried in his room as 'fights became inevitable'

Most of the current generation of Indian cricketers grew up watching one of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid or Sourav Ganguly – India's all-time famous batting trinity – as their role model. However, Nitish Rana's household was such that it had takers for all three, which, in turn, led to the occasional fight. Yes, Rana, the Rajasthan Royals batter, revealed that he would often lock himself in a room and cry his eyes out if his favourite batter lost the competition to the other two. Brought up in a cricket-frenzy family, Rana, his father, and his brother would support the Indian team with different favourite players. Rana, being a left-handed batter himself, was in awe of Ganguly, but the other two… not so much. Nitish Rana shared a fascinating Rahul Dravid story(Reuters)

"Dad was a huge Sachin Tendulkar fan. I loved Sourav Ganguly and my brother liked Rahul Dravid sir. So, in our house, whenever India played, fights were inevitable. Someone or the other out of the three of us had to get upset or angry. Because it was very rare that all three of them scored together. What used to happen with me was because Rahul sir was going through a career peak, I and my brother had a lot of fights. We could obviously say nothing to our father," Rana said on a FanCode podcast.

"Things like 'Your player did not score runs, mine did'. I would get very agitated and cry in my room thinking 'How did Sourav Ganguly get. Not today, I needed to show my brother'. On the other hand, Rahul Dravid would score 100s after 100s. So my childhood memories are these My first Indian tour was with Rahul sir. If I look at this connecting it to my childhood, it's a great achievement. Where I would be fighting regarding him as a child to playing under him. These things are very close to my heart."

When Tendulkar, Dravid, Ganguly scored 100s together for India

The period Rana is talking about must be Dravid's golden period from 2002 to 2004. During India's 2002 tour of England, Dravid scored a hat-trick of centuries, culminating in 4 hundreds in a row when he returned and struck another hundred against New Zealand at home. Dravid then toured Australia with the Indian team and pushed Ricky Ponting's Aussies to the edge, dominating the 2003/2004 Border by scoring 619 runs, including 233 at Adelaide. A few months later, when Dravid toured Pakistan, he notched up his highest-ever Test score of 270 at Rawalpindi.

As Rana pointed out, instances of Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid firing together were rare. There's no shortage of occasions when two of them got – in fact, Tendulkar put on 20 partnerships of 100 or more with Dravid in Tests and 21 with Ganguly in ODIs. The only match where all three scored hundreds was the India vs England third Test at Headingley in 2002. Tendulkar's 193, Dravid's 148 and Ganguly's 128 knocked the stuffing out of England as India won the match by an innings and 46 runs.