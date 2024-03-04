Rain and 1 degree Celsius temperature: India vs England Dharamsala Test set for multiple interruptions

The fifth and final Test match of the ongoing series between India and England is all set to be staged in the picturesque setting of Dharamshala at the HPCA Stadium, with the conditions set to be completely contrasting to what the series has witnessed so far at the other four venues. Thousands of spectators will be travelling for the series final, with the stunning view from the stadium, which has the Dhauladhar mountains in the backdrop, making it a bucket-list venue for cricket fanatics. However, the weather forecast for the course of the five days in Dharamsala predicts multiple interruptions, which include chilly weather and sleet. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma during fourth Test match against England(REUTERS)

On Monday, the day this report is being published, the minimum temperature expected in Dharamsala, which will host the final Test beginning on March 7, is 4 degrees Celsius. For Thursday, the opening day of the match, BBC forecasts show sleet, with temperature dropping to as low as -4C at night and 1C in the day. The Accuweather website speaks much on the same lines with the prediction reading: "Mostly cloudy and colder; a little morning rain followed by a couple of thundershowers in the afternoon." In fact, the Indian Met office predicts wet conditions for the first two days of the match.

However, the conditions are predicted to improve over the final three days in Dharamsala with Accuweather's forecast reading: "Pleasant and warmer with abundant amounts of sunshine."

With the chilly conditions, England are more likely to feel at home. And that could have mattered had the score line read differently. Ben Stokes and his men would have surely fancied their chances to stun India again and shut the criticism over Bazball. But in Ranchi, India settled all discussions with a five-wicket win, which helped them seal the series with a 3-1 score line.

The HPCA Stadium has only hosted one Test match before, back in 2017 against India. The hosts were due to play another red-ball game at the venue last year against the Aussies, but it was shifted to Indore owing to issues with the outfield.

Players of India and England have already arrived in Dharamsala for the Test match. Jasprit Bumrah returned to the squad after being rested in the fourth Test. It is to be seen whether India will drop Kuldeep Yadav - who has so far enjoyed an impressive campaign against England - to make way for an extra seamer. England are most likely to go with three fast bowlers, with Mark Wood to accompany James Anderson. Captain Stokes could also return to bowling.