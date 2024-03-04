 India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 ticket prices explode to INR 1.86 crore | Cricket - Hindustan Times
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 tickets explode to INR 1.86 crore, more than thrice of ODI World Cup

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 tickets explode to INR 1.86 crore, more than thrice of ODI World Cup

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 04, 2024 11:10 AM IST

Tickets for two of India's T20 World Cup 2024 matches are being sold at more than twice the original rate in resale websites, such as StubHub and SeatGeek.

Phase 1 of the ticket sales for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup kicked off on February 22, following a public ballot window, where tickets for limited matches were be made available for sale on a first come, first served basis. In just about 10 days time, these tickets have made their way into the resale market, where increased demand for them, especially for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, led to prices exploding, reaching a level that could rival the NBA or Major League Baseball.

India will face Pakistan on June 9 in New York
India will face Pakistan on June 9 in New York

According to a report in USA Today, tickets for two of India's matches - against Pakistan on June 9 in New York and against Canada on June 15 in Florida - both of which have been sold out already - are being sold at more than twice the original rate in resale websites, such as StubHub and SeatGeek.

According to the ICC website link facilitating the sale of tickets in the first phase, the minimum price of a ticket was INR 497, while the most expensive ticket was INR 33148 without taxes. The apex body had mentioned that "no additional fees will be imposed beyond the specified taxes".

However, on these resale websites, prices of VIP tickets were offered close to INR 33.15 lakhs. Now, if you add the platform fees, it totals INR 41.44 lakhs. On StubHub, the cheapest ticket for the match between India and Pakistan is INR 1.04 lakhs. Meanwhile, on SeatGeek, the most expensive ticket for that June 9 clash is INR 1.86 crore, including the platform fee. That is more than thrice the price of the highest-priced ticket in the secondary market for the match between India and Pakistan in 2023 ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Viagogo, which claims to be the “world’s largest secondary marketplace for tickets to live events", had displayed the most expensive ticket for the game at INR 57.15 lakhs.

The USA Today report further revealed that the average price of tickets for the World Series was INR 91,175, courtside tickets for the NBA Finals were almost INR 20 lakhs, and that of Super Bowl 58 was INR 7.45 lakhs

