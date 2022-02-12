Rajasthan Royals CEO reveals conversation with Jos Buttler after franchise acquires R Ashwin at IPL 2022 Auction

The biggest talking point from the mega auction sales for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season remains that Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired R Ashwin, implying that he will play alongside Jos Buttler in the same team.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The talking pertained to Ashwin's run-out dismissal at the non-striker's end to Buttler back in IPL 2019. The veteran Indian bowler was playing for Kings XI Punjab in that season and had dismissed Buttler for 69, which followed a huge debate in cricket fraternity on spirit of cricket.

On Saturday, Ashwin was the second player to go under the hammer. Delhi was the first to bid for the veteran star before Rajasthan joined in. Sunrisers Hyderabad too jumped in, but the battle remained between Capitals and Royals before Ashwin was acquired by the 2008 IPL champions for INR 5 crore.

IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates

Speaking to the press during the lunch break at the mega event in Bengaluru, RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum revealed that the franchise did have a word with Buttler on acquiring Ashwin, before the auction and reacted hilariously that they now have to practice that dismissal in the nets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We had conversation with Jos Buttler on picking Ashwin, he was absolutely fine with it. May be we will have to practice that in the nets with him. But otherwise they are looking forward to play together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Royals also roped in New Zealand pacer Trent Boult for INR 8 crore, young Indian opener Devdutt Padikkal for INR 7.75 crore veteran Indian batter Robin Uthappa at his base price of INR 2 crore and star West Indies all-rounder for INR 4.4 crore.

Rajasthan Royals now have a purse of INR 32.75 crore remaining with seven players in their squad. They had earlier retained captain Sanju Samson, wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON