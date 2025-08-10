'Rajasthan Royals meant the world to me. And then Rahul Dravid…': Sanju Samson adds fresh twist to rumoured exit from RR

Team India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, amid reports of his potential release before the 2026 season. Samson started his IPL journey with the Royals in 2013 and was later named their skipper in 2021. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and coach Rahul Dravid during a training session (PTI)

He led the franchise close to their second IPL title in 2022 when he took them to the final, but they suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans. The 30-year-old became the face of the franchise in the past few years, but reports have emerged recently that he might part ways with the Royals ahead of the 2026 edition.

Samson holds the record as Rajasthan Royals’ all-time leading run-scorer, amassing 4,219 runs in 150 innings, a tally built on consistent performances across multiple IPL seasons. However, reporters suggested that he is looking for a fresh start in the IPL and has handed in a transfer request.

Despite all the speculations, the wicketkeeper batter voiced his deep affection for the franchise and gratitude to Rahul Dravid and Manoj Badale for giving him an opportunity.

"RR has meant the world to me. A small child coming from a village in Kerala, wanting to show his talent. And then Rahul (Dravid) sir and Manoj Badale sir gave me a stage to get up and show the world what I am made of,” said Samson in a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

The current Rajasthan Royals captain looked back on his long association with the franchise and expressed gratitude for their faith in him when he was still at a young stage of his career.

"That time, they trusted me throughout. The journey with RR has been really great, and I’m very grateful to have been in a franchise like that. It really means a lot to me," said Samson.

Samson linked with CSK a year after INR 18 crore RR retention

Samson was among six players retained by the Royals before the previous mega auction, with a price tag of ₹18 crore. The others were Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer. In IPL 2025, Samson featured in only nine out of 14 matches due to a side strain, with Parag stepping in as stand-in skipper. RR ended the season at ninth place with just four wins.

Meanwhile, there has been strong speculation linking Samson to a potential move to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, a team reportedly planning for a transition period amid uncertainty over the remaining years of MS Dhoni’s career.