Search Search
Sunday, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'Rajasthan Royals meant the world to me. And then Rahul Dravid…': Sanju Samson adds fresh twist to rumoured exit from RR

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 10, 2025 09:55 am IST

Sanju Samson became the face of RR in the past few years, but reports have emerged recently that he might part ways with them ahead of the 2026 edition.

Team India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals, amid reports of his potential release before the 2026 season. Samson started his IPL journey with the Royals in 2013 and was later named their skipper in 2021.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and coach Rahul Dravid during a training session (PTI)
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and coach Rahul Dravid during a training session (PTI)

He led the franchise close to their second IPL title in 2022 when he took them to the final, but they suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans. The 30-year-old became the face of the franchise in the past few years, but reports have emerged recently that he might part ways with the Royals ahead of the 2026 edition.

Samson holds the record as Rajasthan Royals’ all-time leading run-scorer, amassing 4,219 runs in 150 innings, a tally built on consistent performances across multiple IPL seasons. However, reporters suggested that he is looking for a fresh start in the IPL and has handed in a transfer request.

Despite all the speculations, the wicketkeeper batter voiced his deep affection for the franchise and gratitude to Rahul Dravid and Manoj Badale for giving him an opportunity.

"RR has meant the world to me. A small child coming from a village in Kerala, wanting to show his talent. And then Rahul (Dravid) sir and Manoj Badale sir gave me a stage to get up and show the world what I am made of,” said Samson in a chat with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | Samson's release by Rajasthan Royals could lead to catastrophic ramifications: ‘If they want to promote Riyan Parag…'

The current Rajasthan Royals captain looked back on his long association with the franchise and expressed gratitude for their faith in him when he was still at a young stage of his career.

"That time, they trusted me throughout. The journey with RR has been really great, and I’m very grateful to have been in a franchise like that. It really means a lot to me," said Samson.

Also Read | Karun Nair lets go of ‘up-and-down England series’, makes honest reflection: ‘The nerves were there, but…’

Samson linked with CSK a year after INR 18 crore RR retention

Samson was among six players retained by the Royals before the previous mega auction, with a price tag of 18 crore. The others were Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer. In IPL 2025, Samson featured in only nine out of 14 matches due to a side strain, with Parag stepping in as stand-in skipper. RR ended the season at ninth place with just four wins.

Meanwhile, there has been strong speculation linking Samson to a potential move to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, a team reportedly planning for a transition period amid uncertainty over the remaining years of MS Dhoni’s career.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated.
News / Cricket News / 'Rajasthan Royals meant the world to me. And then Rahul Dravid…': Sanju Samson adds fresh twist to rumoured exit from RR
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On