Samson's release by Rajasthan Royals could lead to catastrophic ramifications: ‘If they want to promote Riyan Parag…'

Former India opening batter and national selector Kris Srikkanth believes Rajasthan Royals shouldn't release Sanju Samson ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. According to several reports, Samson has informed the inaugural IPL champions about his desire to leave the franchise. However, it remains unclear whether the Rajasthan Royals would indeed release their skipper. Sanju Samson is rumoured to be leaving Rajasthan Royals(AFP)

Sanju Samson missed a few games of the IPL 2025 season due to a side strain. In the initial phase of the tournament, Samson played just an impact player owing to an injury and in his place, Riyan Parag led the side.

Later on, Samson suffered a side strain, which ruled him out of a few games and in his place, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old, played a few matches and made the most of his chances, smashing the fastest century by an Indian in the tournament.

Kris Srikkanth believes that if the Royals release Samson, it will spoil their team balance, which will not benefit them.

“Going by the reports, there seems to be a rift between him and Rahul Dravid, but I am not fully aware. Look at it from a franchise point of view. They have paid him a certain amount and retained him. They have formed the team around him. All of a sudden, if you release him, what happens to the team balance? They haven't won the IPL since 2008,” said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

“They have reached the final after that. I don't think I would let go of Sanju Samson. If they want to promote Riyan Parag as captain, that is their choice. I would still play Samson as a batter. He's been paid INR 18 crore,” he added.

Before the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rajasthan Royals had retained Samson for INR 18 crore. However, once the season started, there were rumours of an alleged rift between Samson and head coach Rahul Dravid. However, the latter denied all these speculations.

Samson right fit for CSK

Srikkanth also believes Sanju Samson would be the ideal fit for Chennai Super Kings if the wicketkeeper-batter is indeed traded to the five-time champions.

"To tell you the truth, Sanju is a brilliant player and he's very popular in Chennai. He's got a good brand image in Chennai. As I said, I'll be the first one to pick him for Chennai if he is willing to leave and comes this side," said Srikkanth.

“He's the right replacement for MS Dhoni. Dhoni can play this season, maybe not the year after and then you can have a smooth transition. But I feel if Ruturaj Gaikwad has been given the captaincy, he should be continued with,” he added.

Ever since the trade rumours regarding Samson started, it has been speculated that CSK are interested in availing the services of the Rajasthan Royals captain.