Rajat Patidar's RCB captaincy 'a bit like' MS Dhoni's appointment before T20 WC 2007: Srikkanth draws unusual parallel

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth believes Virat Kohli made a conscious decision to not return as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain, instead choosing to focus entirely on his batting for the upcoming IPL season. Srikkanth also backed the franchise’s decision to hand over the leadership to Rajat Patidar, stating that lower expectations could work in the 31-year-old’s favor. Rajat Patidar (L) was appointed RCB's captain earlier this week(PTI/File)

RCB’s announcement of Patidar as their new captain earlier this week took many by surprise, particularly with speculation swirling about Kohli’s potential return to the role he relinquished in 2021. However, Srikkanth, speaking on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka, suggested that Kohli himself may have opted out of the leadership role.

"I think Virat would have said no to the captaincy. He would have said 'I want to focus on batting'. I think all this must have happened in consultation with Virat Kohli," Srikkanth said.

Patidar’s appointment marks RCB’s fourth Indian captaincy change, and Srikkanth compared it to India’s move to appoint MS Dhoni as captain for the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, where the relatively unknown leader thrived under minimal expectations.

"Rajat Patidar is a good choice. He has been doing well in the IPL. The good thing is he will not have a lot of expectations. When we appointed Dhoni in 2007 as the T20 World Cup captain, not a lot was expected of him and the team. It's a bit like that... Expectations from Rajat Patidar as a captain are not high. He will take his own calls. He will consult Virat Kohli, who will be a guiding force," he added.

Kohli supportive of decision

During RCB’s official captaincy announcement in Bengaluru, Team Director Mo Bobat acknowledged Kohli’s integral role within the squad, highlighting how his leadership presence remained evident even when Faf du Plessis was captain last season. Bobat stressed that Kohli’s influence extends far beyond a title, as his natural leadership remains a key asset for the team.

Having led RCB for nine seasons from 2013 to 2021, Kohli stepped down without securing an IPL title as captain. However, his tenure helped shape RCB’s aggressive and competitive brand of cricket. Head coach Andy Flower also weighed in on the transition, stating that Kohli was highly professional and fully supportive of Patidar’s appointment.

This will be Kohli's first IPL season since his T20I retirement last year; the Indian batting stalwart called time on his international career in the shortest format following India's T20 World Cup win in June 2024.