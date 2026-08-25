Ramiz Raja provides update on Imran Khan after cricket community issues plea: 'It's been tough for the poor guy'

The concerns surrounding Imran Khan, the former Pakistan captain, continue to grow. The former Pakistan Prime Minister has been in prison for nearly three years. Recently, 21 cricketers wrote to the Pakistani government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to demand humane treatment for the 1992 World Cup winner. However, among the signatories, no current or former Pakistani player was there. The chorus has been growing over Pakistan players not raising their voices for one of the biggest heroes in their cricket history.

Ramiz Raja said Imran Khan has been facing tough times (REUTERS)

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Amid the ongoing scrutiny over the silence of Pakistan cricketers, Ramiz Raja has finally spoken up about Imran Khan, providing a crucial update on one of the best all-rounders to ever play the sport. A recent conversation on the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast between former Pakistan captain Ramiz, England great Alastair Cook and broadcaster David Lloyd turned to the condition of Imran Khan, with Ramiz revealing that he had recently had an issue with his eye.

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{{^usCountry}} The conversation started after Ramiz informed the panel comprising Cook, Michael Vaughan, Lloyd, and Phil Tufnell that he had been convinced to become the PCB chairman by then Prime Minister Imran. As soon as Imran's name came up, Lloyd and Cook enquired about his condition in jail. Here's how the conversation about Imran Khan went between Ramiz, Alastair Cook and David Lloyd: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conversation started after Ramiz informed the panel comprising Cook, Michael Vaughan, Lloyd, and Phil Tufnell that he had been convinced to become the PCB chairman by then Prime Minister Imran. As soon as Imran's name came up, Lloyd and Cook enquired about his condition in jail. Here's how the conversation about Imran Khan went between Ramiz, Alastair Cook and David Lloyd: {{/usCountry}}

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Lloyd: What are Imran Khan’s circumstances right now?

Ramiz: He is in isolation. He’s got a lot of fans, but it’s just that the poor guy has been behind bars for three years now. It’s been a tough one for him.

Cook: Is he okay, though, physically?

Ramiz: Just a week back, there was some problem with his eye that seems to have been sorted, but otherwise, he’s holding up. I mean, he’s got a solid temperament, as we all know.

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Recently, 21 former cricketers, including India legends Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Kapil Dev, wrote to Shehbaz Sharif seeking proper medical treatment and humane conditions for Imran. The appeal was prompted by concerns that a recent medical examination did not fully comply with directions issued by Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court directed that Imran be moved to a private hospital in Islamabad for examination by a multidisciplinary medical board that would include his personal physicians. The court also ordered the restoration of weekly family visits. Imran was then subsequently taken to the hospital but was returned to prison after a brief examination.

The appeal was initiated by former Australia captain Greg Chappell and was described by the cricketers as a non-political intervention rooted in their connection with Imran as a fellow international cricketer and former captain.

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Imran, who led Pakistan to their historic 1992 World Cup triumph, has been imprisoned since 2023 following multiple legal cases. His supporters have repeatedly raised concerns about his treatment, while Pakistan’s government has rejected allegations of mistreatment and maintained that he is receiving appropriate care.