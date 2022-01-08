Ramnaresh Sarwan appointed as West Indies' new selector to men's senior team

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the appointment of former West Indies captain, Ramnaresh Sarwan, as a selector to the West Indies Men's Senior and Youth Selection Panels, which are led by Desmond Haynes and Robert Haynes respectively.

Ramnaresh Sarwan is a former West Indies captain who played at the international level for over a decade. His appointment was confirmed during a meeting of the CWI Board of Directors on Thursday, January 6, and he will be stepping down from his current role as Chairman of the Guyana Cricket Board's Senior Selection Panel to focus on this role and avoid any conflict of interest.

CWI President, Ricky Skerritt, said: "I am delighted to confirm that Ramnaresh Sarwan has agreed to accept the post of the selector on CWI's Men's Senior and Youth Panels. He is a student of the game, and knows what is required of our young cricketers in order to achieve international success. The Board of Directors are confident that Mr. Sarwan will add enormous value to the cricket system."

Ramnaresh Sarwan, said: "I want to thank CWI and everyone involved for giving me this opportunity to again serve West Indies cricket, as a member of the selection panels. I'm passionate about the game of cricket and especially West Indies cricket and once asked to contribute, I didn't hesitate. I look forward to working with my colleagues, The Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes and Mr. Robert Haynes, and the two Head Coaches, as well as everyone else involved in the development of this sport we love and respect so much."

Sarwan will be a member of the Men's Senior and Youth Selection Panels until 30 June 2024, a period that includes four ICC Global Events, two T20 World Cups (2022 & 2024), the Cricket World Cup (2023), and the World Test Championship Final (2023).

Sarwan played 81 Test matches, 181 One-Day Internationals, and 18 T20 Internationals for the West Indies between 2000 and 2013. He scored 5842 runs in Tests, including 15 centuries, and 5804 runs in ODIs, including five centuries. He was a member of the West Indies team which won the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2004.