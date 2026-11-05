Ranji Trophy: Baroda survive as Uttar Pradesh take 3 points

Former champions and hosts Uttar Pradesh came agonisingly close to a third outright win of their 2026 Ranji Trophy season at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday as Baroda’s lower order survived 23.4 overs to finish on 169/6 and force a draw in their Elite Group A encounter.

Prashant Veer in action

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Resuming on 455/8, Uttar Pradesh added 37 quick runs in just 27 balls to stretch their overall lead to 137. Shivam Mavi and Kartik Tyagi attempted to make the most of the final morning, batting with intent and looking to add as many runs as possible before the end of the innings in 137.3 overs. Mavi struck a run-a-ball 40, laced with five boundaries and a six, while Tyagi contributed nine, including one four.

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Set a demanding target and facing more than two sessions of play, Baroda’s priority was survival. Their task became significantly harder when Prashant Veer, who had gone wicketless in the first innings, produced a probing spell to claim three crucial wickets. In a 17-over burst that returned 3/42, Veer removed Manan Solanki for 21, Shashwat Rawat for four and wicketkeeper Mitesh Patel for eight.

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{{^usCountry}} Karan Sharma had earlier trapped opener Dhruv Patel leg before wicket for a patient 42, while Zeeshan Ansari and Shivam Mavi picked up a wicket apiece. From a relatively secure position, Baroda slumped to 115/6, still 22 runs behind. With four wickets remaining and more than a session left, Uttar Pradesh appeared firmly in control and on course for a dramatic victory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karan Sharma had earlier trapped opener Dhruv Patel leg before wicket for a patient 42, while Zeeshan Ansari and Shivam Mavi picked up a wicket apiece. From a relatively secure position, Baroda slumped to 115/6, still 22 runs behind. With four wickets remaining and more than a session left, Uttar Pradesh appeared firmly in control and on course for a dramatic victory. {{/usCountry}}

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However, captain Atit Sheth and Mahesh Pithiya had other ideas. Sheth remained unbeaten on 40, showing composure and sound judgement under pressure, while Pithiya dug in for 14 runs from 84 deliveries. Their unbroken partnership consumed the remaining overs and blunted Uttar Pradesh’s attack when it mattered most.

Pithiya’s resistance was particularly significant. After taking six wickets in Uttar Pradesh’s first innings, he once again proved central to Baroda’s cause and this time with the bat. His willingness to occupy the crease denied the hosts the breakthroughs they desperately needed, and the pair guided Baroda safely to stumps.

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The draw was ultimately shaped by Uttar Pradesh’s monumental response to Baroda’s first-innings total of 355. Adarsh Singh scored 162 and Madhav Kaushik made 137 as the openers shared a record 309-run partnership, consuming 541 balls and putting the hosts firmly in command. Aryan Juyal then contributed a useful 67 as Uttar Pradesh posted 492.

Mahesh Pithiya was Baroda’s most effective bowler with 5/112, triggering a mid-innings collapse after the openers had dominated. Earlier, Kartik Yadav had given Uttar Pradesh control in Baroda’s first innings with 5/104, ably supported by Karan Sharma’s 3/39.

At the end of the first phase of Ranji Trophy, Uttar Pradesh are now in second position behind Vidarbha (26 points) with 18 points in four matches, pushing Baroda (17) to third in the table.

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When the second and final phase of the Ranji Trophy season begins in January, Uttar Pradesh will be playing against Madhya Pradesh (January 17-20) at Indore, against defending champions Jammu and Kashmir (January 24-27) at Kanpur and against Vidarbha (February 1-4) at Nagpur.