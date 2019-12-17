e-paper
Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy: Delhi bundled out for 215 on day one

Ranji Trophy: Delhi bundled out for 215 on day one

Playing their second match of the season following the draw against Kerala, Delhi lost the previous game’s centurion, Kunal Chandela, early after being put in to bat.

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 21:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Ongole, Andhra
Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey with his teammate Nitish Rana.
Delhi batsman Dhruv Shorey with his teammate Nitish Rana.(PTI)
         

Delhi put up a disappointing batting performance to be bowled out for 215 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match against Andhra here on Tuesday. By stumps, Andhra were also struggling at 16 for two, with both their openers back in the hut.

Kunwar Bidhuri (22) and Nitish Rana (51 off 51) repaired the innings with a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket before a mini collapse pushed them on the back foot. Their innings ended in 70.6 overs.

Rana, who had scored a match-saving century against Kerala last week, saved Delhi the blushes again with a run-a-ball effort comprising nine fours and a six.

Lalit Yadav (50 off 104) put up a much-needed fight while batting with tail-enders, taking his team past 200.

Medium pacer K V Sasikanth (5/38 in 20.1 oves) was the pick of the bowlers for Andhra, claiming his fourth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Delhi had managed to salvage a draw against Kerala in their tournament opener courtesy centuries from Chandela and Rana on the final day.

