Ranji Trophy final Day 4 Live Updates: Sudip Chatterjee fifty keep Bengal afloat

cricket

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 09:55 IST

Live Updates: Bengal look to continue their fightback after finishing Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final on 134/3 against Saurashtra in Rajkot. Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee are out in the middle for Bengal after they recovered from being 35/2 at lunch thanks to a gritty partnership between Chatterjee and veteran Manoj Tiwary. They will have to negotiate the pace threat well in order to get past Saurashtra’s first innings total of 425.

Follow Bengal vs Saurashtra live updates here -

09:54 hrs: Fifty for Sudip Chatterjee and he reached the milestone in 154 balls. It looks like the Bengal batsman has taken a leaf out of Cheteshwar Pujara’s book and this has been one gritty knock!

09:42 hrs: Cautious start by both Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee as they are looking to play out the pace threat early on. A close LBW call but Saha survives for now.

09:25 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee will resume proceedings for Bengal who are batting on 134/3 but Saurashtra are still in the driver’s seat after posting 425 in the first innings.