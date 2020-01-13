e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena fires Kerala to 21-run win over Punjab

Ranji Trophy: Jalaj Saxena fires Kerala to 21-run win over Punjab

Chasing a meagre 146 runs for win, Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals with Saxena turning out to the star for Kerala on the third and penultimate day of the four-day match.

cricket Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:25 IST
PTI
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram
File image of Jalaj Saxena
File image of Jalaj Saxena(BCCI Image)
         

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena picked up seven wickets for 51 runs with his off-spin to guide Kerala to a 21-run win over Punjab in a low-scoring Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Monday. Chasing a meagre 146 runs for win, Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals with Saxena turning out to the star for Kerala on the third and penultimate day of the four-day match.

Besides Saxena, left-arm orthodox bowlers Sijomon Joseph (2/37) and M D Nidheesh (1/18) were the other wicket takers as Kerala shot out Punjab for 124 in 46.1 overs in their second innings.

Lower-order batsmen Mayank Markande (23) and Siddharth Kaul (22) were the top-scorers for Punjab even as skipper Mandeep Singh (10), Sanvir Singh (18) and Gurkeerat Singh (18) failed miserably in what should have been an easy chase.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 88 for five, Kerala were bundled out for 136 in 39.5 overs in their second innings, setting a gettable target of 146 for Punjab.

Akshay Chandran top-scored with 31, while Kaul (5/39) and Gurkeerat (4/4/45) shone with the ball for Punjab.

Kerala pocketed six points by virtue of the outright win.

In another Group A match in Ongole, Andhra need seven more wickets on the final day to register an innings win over Hyderabad.

At stumps, Hyderabad are still trailing Andhra by 219 runs with seven wickets in hand.

After scoring 225 in their first innings, Hyderabad were 45 for 3 in their second essay.

Andhra declared their first innings at a mammoth total of 489 for 8.

In another Group A encounter in Jaipur, Rajasthan made 327 for seven in their first innings in reply to Gujarat’s 325.

Brief Scores:

At Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 227 & 136 (Akshay Chandran 31; Siddharth Kaul 5/39) beat Punjab 218 & 124 (Mayank Markande 23; Jalaj Saxena 7/51) by 21 runs. Points: Kerala 6, Punjab 0.

At Ongole: Hyderabad 225 & 45 for 3 in 20 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 20 not out, Jaweed Ali 16 not out; Paidikalva Vijaykumar 3/8) vs Andhra 489 for 8 declared in 153 overs (Prasanth Kumar 119, Karan Shinde 94, C R Gnaneshwar 73; Mehdi Hasan 3/150)

At Jaipur: Gujarat 325 all out vs Rajasthan 327 for 7 in 122 overs (Ashok Maneria 86, Manender Singh 72; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/71).

tags
top news
In unprecedented move, Bengal Governor calls all-party meeting to discuss pending bills
In unprecedented move, Bengal Governor calls all-party meeting to discuss pending bills
From 20-party Oppn meet, a call to chief ministers to suspend NPR enumeration
From 20-party Oppn meet, a call to chief ministers to suspend NPR enumeration
Chanda Kochhar should pay back bonuses, says ICICI Bank in petition to court
Chanda Kochhar should pay back bonuses, says ICICI Bank in petition to court
13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours
13-yr-old Odisha girl abducted, then gang-raped for 36 hours
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
Why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants, writes Vir Sanghvi
How to upgrade to Windows 10 free as Windows 7 support ends tomorrow
How to upgrade to Windows 10 free as Windows 7 support ends tomorrow
WATCH: Harbhajan makes Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’
WATCH: Harbhajan makes Sourav Ganguly dance on Bollywood song ‘Senorita’
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news