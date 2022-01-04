Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy amidst rise in Covid-19 cases

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the upcoming Ranji Trophy due to a surge in the number of Covid cases in the country.
Updated on Jan 04, 2022 10:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the upcoming Ranji Trophy due to a surge in the number of Covid cases in the country. The upcoming season was scheduled to start from January 13. 

BCCI released an official statement in this regard, which read: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.” 

Apart from the Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy was scheduled to start this month. Meanwhile, the Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.

The official statement by the cricket board further stated: “BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice. The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly.”

It was earlier reported that six members from the Bengal squad had tested positive for Covid-19, which included five players. Mumbai too had a positive case as Shivam Dube contracted the virus and is currently in isolation.

The Ranji Trophy was scheduled to be played in six cities including Bengaluru and Kolkata among others.

