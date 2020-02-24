Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in semi-final after draw vs Andhra

cricket

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:51 IST

Saurashtra booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarterfinal tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day here on Monday. Resuming at the overnight score of 375 for 9, the visitors were dismissed for 426 in 138 overs in the second innings, setting an improbable target of 710 runs for Andhra.

After being bowled out for 136 in the first innings, Andhra finished at 149 for 4 in 51 overs in their second essay before play was called off.

A strokeful half-century by Andhra captain K S Bharat (55, 69 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) was the bright spot in the host team’s second innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who is on the fringes of national selection and has been part of various India ‘A’ teams in the recent past, showed why he is rated highly, playing some delightful shots during his knock.

Earlier when Saurashtra resumed, No.10 Chetan Sakariya (29 not out, 99 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and skipper Jaydev Unadkat (31, 48 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) used the long handle to good effect and added 51 runs.

Chirag Jani, who scored a century in Saurashtra’s first innings, was named man of the match.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 419 all out in 146.5 overs (Chirag Jani 121, Perak Mankad 80, Vishvarajsingh Jadeja 73, Sheldon Jackson 50; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/51, K V Sasikanth 3/149) and 426 all out in 138 overs (Perak Mankad 85, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 60, Avi Barot 54; Jyothi Sai Krishna 4/74, Mohd Rafi 3/92) drew with Andhra 136 all out in 78.2 overs (C R Gnaneshwar 43, Ricky Bhui 28, K S Bharat 26; Jaydev Unadkat 4/42, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/27) and 149 for 4 in 51 overs (K S Bharat 55 not out, CR Gnaneshwar 29, Karan Shinde 27 not out).