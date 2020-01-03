e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy: Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out, decision overturned - Report

Ranji Trophy: Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out, decision overturned - Report

Ranji Trophy: The decision to overturn the wicket, however, did not go down well with the Delhi team as they walked off the field and play was halted. The match referee had to intervene and after a brief stoppage, play resumed.

cricket Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mohali
File photo of Shubman Gill.
File photo of Shubman Gill.(Twitter)
         

A huge controversy erupted on Friday when Punjab opener Shubman Gill “abused” the umpire after being given out and refused to walk off the field during their Ranji Trophy game against Delhi at the IS Bindra Stadium. A Times of India journalist narrated the series of events in a thread on his Twitter handle in which he claimed that Shubman unimpressed with the decision of the on-field umpire, didn’t move anywhere and remained on his crease.

The journalist further quoted Delhi captain Nitish Rana as saying that Shubman walked down to umpire Paschim Pathak -- who was making his debut -- and abused him. Following which, the umpire overturned his decision.

The decision to overturn the wicket, however, did not go down well with the Delhi team as they walked off the field and play was halted. The match referee had to intervene and after a brief stoppage, play resumed.

The 20-year-old Punjab opener was eventually dismissed by Simarjeet Singh. Shubman, after scoring 23 runs of 41 balls, was caught by Anuj Rawat.

In the Elite Group A and B standings, Punjab are currently at the top with 17 points whereas Delhi are at the 11th spot with seven points.

tags
top news
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleiman’s killing | Analysis
What Iran commander Qasem Soleimani’s killing means for India
What Iran commander Qasem Soleimani’s killing means for India
Rural India’s economic strength linked to young scientists: PM in Bengaluru
Rural India’s economic strength linked to young scientists: PM in Bengaluru
Trump ordered killing of Iranian commander who died in Baghdad: Pentagon
Trump ordered killing of Iranian commander who died in Baghdad: Pentagon
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
Delhi gets first smog tower: All about the air purifier at Lajpat Nagar
How you can personalise your DTH package
How you can personalise your DTH package
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news