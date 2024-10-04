Rashid Khan gets married in dazzling event in Kabul; Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and other Afghanistan stars attend

Afghanistan cricket's poster boy Rashid Khan has got married in a dazzling ceremony in Kabul. A number of Rashid's Afghanistan teammates attended the event, in which he got married along with three of his brothers on the same night. Pictures and videos posted by the players and a number of fan pages of Rashid and Afghanistan cricket have gone viral. Mohammad Nabi posted photos from the event and congratulated Rashid. (Mohammad Nabi twitter)

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi posted four photos from the event on X. "Congratulations to the one and only King Khan, Rashid Khan, on your wedding! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and success ahead. @rashidkhan_19," he said in his post.

Here are some scenes from the wedding doing the rounds of social media:

Rashid is currently on break from Test cricket for Afghanistan as he manages his back after undergoing surgery last year. According to PTI, Rashid and the team management had decided mutually on his break from the longest format considering his back issues.

Rashid was out of action for four months after undergoing a back surgery following the 2023 ODI World Cup in India in October-November. He was, hence, not named in the squad that was set to face New Zealand in a one-off Test in Greater Noida, India. However, the match itself couldn't happen due to the poor condition of the ground.

Rashid and Afghanistan's historic recent run

Rashid and Afghanistan have gone on quite a historic run of results in the last couple of years, continuing on their meteoric rise in stature in limited overs international cricket. They recently recorded their first-ever ODI series win against South Africa, beating them 2-1 in a three-match rubber.

Before that, they managed to qualify for the Champions Trophy for the first time ever by finishing sixth in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup and followed that up by reaching the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals. It was the first time they had managed to reach the last four of the tournament, where they lost to South Africa.