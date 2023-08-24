News / Cricket / Rashid Khan withdraws BBL boycott threat, makes himself available for 2023-24 season: Report

Rashid Khan withdraws BBL boycott threat, makes himself available for 2023-24 season: Report

PTI |
Aug 24, 2023 12:02 PM IST

Rashid had threatened to boycott BBL in January this year following Australia's decision to withdraw from a three-match ODI series in Afghanistan last year.

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn his boycott threat of Australia's Big Bash League and made himself available for the 2023-24 season of the T20 franchise tournament.

Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan

Rashid had threatened to boycott BBL in January this year following Australia's decision to withdraw from a three-match ODI series in Afghanistan in March last year on human rights ground after Taliban banned university education for girls.

"If playing Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," Rashid had said in a statement at that time.

But according to Australian Associated Press (AAP), the 24-year-old spinner's name features in the official list of players available for next Sunday's overseas draft.

The BBL is scheduled to be held from December 7 to January 24.

The AAP report further states that Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Noor Ahmed and Izhar-ul-haq Naveed are the other Afghan players in the overseas draft.

Rashid has represented Adelaide Strikers in the last six seasons of the BBL and is expected to be retained by the franchise.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out