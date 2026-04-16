Rasikh grabs four, RCB bowlers dominate LSG at home

New Delhi: T20 as a format is obsessed with new tricks, innovations and evolution. But sometimes, a performance comes along that reminds you that excitement also comes from keeping things simple by mastering the basics. RCB's Rasikh Salam, centre, with teammates celebrates after the wicket of LSG's Avesh Khan. (PTI)

In Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru on Wednesday, which took them to the top of the points table, their bowlers delivered a performance to remember. On a relatively slow M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, they used the conditions to set up a thumping win.

Starting with the Powerplay, the RCB bowlers dominated LSG, resulting in the latter being bowled out for 146—this season’s lowest total for a team batting all 20 overs. It was a collective bowling performance where four out of five bowlers delivered an excellent display.

It started with Josh Hazlewood (1/20), who came back in for Jacob Duffy. After a probing first over, Hazlewood ensured Rishabh Pant couldn’t put bat on ball in the next over. When Pant tried to play across the line, he was hit on the elbow and had to walk off in pain.

Before that, pacer Rasikh Dar dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over off a full toss outside leg stump. In his third over, Hazlewood was rewarded for his accuracy as he outfoxed Nicholas Pooran with extra pace and a back-of-a-length delivery outside off.

Krunal Pandya was the quiet yet effective wrecker-in-chief in the middle overs, dismissing the set Mitchell Marsh (40) and Abdul Samad (0) in quick succession. With the Powerplay and middle overs taken care of, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/27) and Rasikh Dar (4/24) stepped up to ensure there was no major revival from LSG.

Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni mustered a 35-run partnership to steady the ship but Rasikh removed both. Bhuvneshwar did the rest, dismissing Impact player George Linde (7) and Mohammed Shami (0).

“Credit goes to all the bowlers, not just one, but it’s about the experience you bring, from individuals and the way we planned. So, it’s been good,” said Bhuvneshwar during the mid-innings break.

It was a relatively unchallenged chase as RCB wrapped up the task in 15.1 overs. Virat Kohli, coming in as Impact player, led the way with 49 off 34 balls. Though there was some movement on offer for the pacers, Kohli countered it beautifully as RCB scored 60 in the Powerplay.

Captain Rajat Patidar maintained his supreme hitting form of the season and contributed with yet another high-intent contribution of 27 off 13. Jitesh Kumar, who is still finding his hitting form this season, also struck 23 off 9.

Both were dismissed in the same over but that hardly had an effect as Tim David and Romario Shepherd provided the finishing touches—scoring an unbeaten 14 off 8 each – as RCB romped home.

Pacer Prince Yadav delivered a standout performance for LSG with 3/32 but it was in vain. He was well-supported by Avesh Khan (2/23), but the target proved too small to defend for the bowlers.

“It’s been a tough season for us, we’ve been below par with the bat. (A total of) 175 would’ve been competitive. But it’s no secret we have been struggling with the bat the entire season and today we paid the price. It’s T20 cricket, it’s a tough game,” said stand-in captain Pooran after the match.

Brief scores: LSG 146 (Mitch Marsh 40, Mukul Choudhary 39, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/27, Rasikh Salam 4/24, Krunal Pandya 2/38). RCB 149/5 in 15.1 overs (Virat Kohli 49, Prince Yadav 3/32, Avesh Yadav 2/23). RCB won by 5 wkts.