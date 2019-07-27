Ravi Shastri’s future as India head coach almost sealed, other positions open - Reports

A day after being inducted into the three-member ad-hoc committee to pick the next Indian cricket team coach and support staff, Anshuman Gaekwad more or less confirmed Ravi Shastri’s re-appointment for the same.

Gaekwad, who himself was India head coach from 1997 to 1999, said Shastri’s position is under no threat purely based on his performance. Gaekwad also mentioned that apart from the head coach all the other positions – batting, bowling and fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach, and an administrative manager – were open and the committee will select the best possible candidate among the applicants.

“Speaking purely from the results perspective, he has done quite well. So, besides Ravi, all other positions [in the coaching and support staff] in my opinion are open depending on who is applying, their credentials and whether they meet the criteria of the BCCI,” Gaekwad was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

The three-member committee, headed by former India World Cup winning captain Kapild Dev comprises Gaekwad and former India women’s team captain Shantha Rangswamy.

Interestingly, the response to India head coach’s position has been lukewarm so far. There have been reports of former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson and former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena applying for the position but compared to last time, there is a dearth of big names.

The last date to apply for India’s head coach and other positions is July 30.

Speaking about breaking the trend of letting the head coach bring in his own support staff, Gaekwad said the committee will look into candidates on what they can deliver. “I had just a doctor for myself when I was coach. It is about competency along with a comfort zone. It [getting own support staff members] is basically an understanding to deliver. We will look at candidates purely on what they can deliver for this team,” he said.

“It looks easy from outside, but it is not. There are minor things that are very important. Compatibility with the captain and other players is an important aspect. Man-management is the most important factor because technically, there is very little that you do at the highest level. And I know how important man-management is from my personal experience as a coach,” the former India batsman said.

Gaekwad also spoke about his desires of having a word with the Indian players to understand their needs but was quick to point out that if the board does not allow the same then the ad-hoc committee will trust their expertise and experience.

“We are complete outsiders. We would love to speak to a few players to understand what they feel if the BCCI permits us. If it is not possible to speak to them, then we will go with our expert opinion like we did with the selection of the women’s coach. Rest assured, we will pick the best people to enhance our (India’s) performance,” he concluded.

