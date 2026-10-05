Ravi Shastri speaks up for Imran Khan, calls out Pakistan government's ‘shocking’ behaviour: ‘No one treats a human being like that’

Ravi Shastri, a former India all-rounder and head coach, is the latest to voice his concern for Imran Khan. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain is currently in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, and concerns continue to grow about his health and well-being. Recently, 21 former international captains wrote to Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, asking for better treatment for Imran; however, the appeal fell on deaf ears. Recently, seven former Australian cricketers also wrote to their own government to intervene in the matter and help Imran get the desired help.

Ravi Shastri speaks up for Imran Khan (REUTERS)

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Imran has been in jail since 2023, and the former Pakistan Prime Minister is held inside a cell, where he reportedly doesn't have access to any books. His health has also deteriorated, and he has only 15 per cent vision left in his right eye after the authorities failed to give him the desired medical attention.

Shastri said it's shocking to see how the legendary cricketer is being treated, adding that no “human” deserves such behaviour from the authorities.

Also Read: Brian Lara demands ‘basic humanity’ for Imran Khan, issues emotional plea: ‘He’s not being cared for’

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{{^usCountry}} “I'm not a politician. But just to see the way he's being treated today is shocking. You know, no one treats a human being like that. On humanitarian grounds, I don't think he deserves what he's getting. So I don't speak just for myself. I think there'll be a lot of cricketers around the globe who will be echoing the same sentiments,” Shastri told Republic World. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I'm not a politician. But just to see the way he's being treated today is shocking. You know, no one treats a human being like that. On humanitarian grounds, I don't think he deserves what he's getting. So I don't speak just for myself. I think there'll be a lot of cricketers around the globe who will be echoing the same sentiments,” Shastri told Republic World. {{/usCountry}}

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“I just hope he's well and his health is good. Because what he gave to the game was something special. And my memories of him are just being an outstanding leader. You know, just a leader of men. The ability to motivate youngsters and then take them through. You said he came close at the age of 40, captain of the side, and he won the World Cup with a pretty young team,” he added.

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When asked whether he thinks Imran would come out of jail, Shastri replied, “Hopefully. Hope he comes out and is treated better. He's been there for a long time. You could be out somewhere else, in the same position, because I don't understand the politics. But to sit in a cell there, he doesn't deserve it because he's the most recognised Pakistani face globally. Whether you like it or not, that's my view."

‘Great cricketer’

Shastri also had high praise for Imran, the cricketer, saying he's one of the greatest to ever play the sport. He also added that the World Cup-winning captain was a “leader of men” who had the knack of inspiring his team against all odds.

“This man you're seeing there with me was an unbelievable cricketer. I mean, a great cricketer is an understatement. The rivalry was out of respect. It was India-Pakistan at the time, with both teams playing a lot of cricket. So that rivalry was there. But this fellow as a cricketer was something else. He was a leader. Leader of men. Magnificent all-round cricketer,” he added.

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