Ravichandran Ashwin achieves gobsmacking feat in WTC, beats Nathan Lyon's record in India vs New Zealand 2nd Test

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned with a underwhelming performance in the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand in Bengaluru, but the 38-year-old has found his mojo back, and he is back to his best in the ongoing second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Ashwin, who was introduced into the attack by Rohit Sharma, before the 10th over of New Zealand innings, has now become the leading wicket-taker in the history of World Test Championship (WTC). India's Ravichandran Ashwin, second from right, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham with his team players during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium , in Pune, India, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)

Ashwin achieved the feat as he dismissed Will Young in the ongoing match. Earlier, Ashwin had dismissed New Zealand skipper Tom Latham to equal Australia spinner Nathan Lyon's tally of 188 wickets in WTC.

Ashwin has taken just 39 matches to take 188 wickets while Lyon has taken the same number of wickets in 43 matches.

The seasoned India off-spinner now has 189 wickets to his name in WTC while Lyon has 188 scalps to his name. Australia pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are on the third and fourth spots, respectively, with 175 and 147 wickets to their name.

Ashwin goes past Lyon in WTC bowling charts

England's Stuart Broad, who has announced his retirement, is on the fifth spot with 134 wickets in his kitty.

Ashwin equals Nathan Lyon in overall Test wickets tally

After picking up the wicket of Will Young, Ashwin has also equalled Nathan Lyon's tally of Test wickets. Both the spinners now have 530 scalps to their name in the longest format of the game.

Ashwin now needs 33 wickets more to go past Australia's Glenn McGrath to become the sixth highest wicket taker in Tests.

The Indian spinner would look to finish his career with more than 619 wickets, and achieve more scalps than Anil Kumble.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralidaran has the highest number of Test wickets (800). Australia's Shane Warne is at the second spot with 708 wickets while England's recently-retired James Anderson is at the third spot with 704 wickets.

Kumble and Broad are at the fourth and fifth spots respectively, with 619 and 604 wickets to their name.

Coming back to the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. The Kiwis lost Tom Latham and Will Young in the first session.

Earlier, the BlackCaps had defeated India by eight wickets in the opening Test of the three-match series in Bengaluru.