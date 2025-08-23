Ravichandran Ashwin questions ‘continuity’ as Gautam Gambhir's recruit introduces Bronco test: 'When trainers change...'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin issued a warning to head coach Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the support staff after reports emerged that the current management has introduced the Bronco test. As a result, the YoYo test is no longer the only parameter used to gauge fitness. Strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux will now use the Bronco test alongside the existing Yo-Yo test and 2-kilometre time trial. Ravichandran Ashwin has a message for the Indian team management (AFP)

It must be mentioned that the Bronco test is conducted to find out aerobic endurance and push the players' cardiovascular limits. According to the Indian Express, the Bronco test was introduced after the management identified sub-par fitness levels among some fast bowlers during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Le Roux, the current strength and conditioning coach who took over from Soham Desai, has advised the pacers to increase their running workload rather than rely solely on gym-based training.

Only Mohammed Siraj played all five matches in the five-match series against England. Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, Ashwin said that the players' job becomes a little difficult when the trainers change and then bring their own methods. The former Indian spinner stated that sometimes it gets difficult to adapt to new methods quickly, and this leads to injuries.

“I have always asked the trainers. When the trainers change, the testing mechanism changes. The trainer changes, the training schemes change. When this happens, players go through a lot of difficulty. As a player, if you keep changing training schemes, it is virtually very difficult for the players. In many cases, it could also lead to injuries. I am not denying that, it has led to injuries,” said Ashwin.

Also Read: What is Gautam Gambhir's new weapon Branco Test? Gill, Bumrah, Siraj will have to run 1200m in 6 minutes without break

“From 2017 to 2019, I was searching for my training scheme. I have endured this. Soham Desai knows all about this,” he added.

What is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco test is commonly used in rugby and football to measure a player’s aerobic endurance and recovery ability. It involves running five sets of shuttles (20m, 40m, and 60m) without stopping. The sequence equals 120m per set.

If one completes five sets, the total distance is 1,200m. The time is then recorded, and the faster times indicate better fitness.

Speaking about the newly introduced test, Ashwin said that the need of the hour is to maintain continuity and give the players a breathing space.

“I just want to raise some questions. As a player, the problem is one of continuity. I would really like some continuity. It is important to give that. I would just want that whenever a new trainer comes in, he should work with the outgoing trainer for six months to one year to give the handover,” said Ashwin.

“It is important to address this issue. India has all the money and the means. This continuity needs to be bridged. As a wrap-up thought, I would just say that there is no need to change something that is working. If something is working, then it needs to be discussed and then changed” he added.