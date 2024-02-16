Ravichandran Ashwin's road to 500 Test wickets: How spin wizard became India's weapon of mass destruction

Leading India's spin-bowling attack against England on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at Rajkot, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin entered his name into record books by completing 500 wickets for the Asian giants. Joining legendary spinner Anil Kumble on Friday, spin wizard Ashwin became the second Indian bowler to claim 500 wickets in the longest and oldest format of the game. Ashwin unlocked the milestone in his 98th Test appearance for Rohit Sharma's men. India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley (AP)

Opening his account in the 1st innings of the visitors, Ashwin handed Team India a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing opener Zak Crawley in the 13th over. India's Rajat Patidar plucked a sharp catch of the England opener to allow Ashwin to enter the 500 wickets club in the longest format. For the record, Ashwin is the second-fastest bowler to 500 wickets after legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. The Sri Lanka legend achieved the milestone in his 87th game back in March 2004. Ashwin achieved the same feat in his 98th Test appearance for India.

Zero-100 real quick!

Ashwin picked his first wicket for India when the spinner dismissed West Indies batter Darren Bravo in the 2011 Delhi Test. The spinner completed 50 wickets by dismissing England's Nick Compton a year later at Ahmedabad. Ashwin became the fastest to 100 Test wickets in over 80 years by taking the wicket of Darren Sammy during the 2nd Test between India and the West Indies in 2013.

Williamson scalp for 200th Test wicket

Did you know? Ashwin is India’s quickest bowler to 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500 wickets in Test. He reached 200 Test scalps in the 2016 Kanpur Test by getting the better of former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Ashwin picked up his 200th Test wicket for India in his 37th red-ball game. He also surpassed Harbhajan Singh (46) to become India's quickest bowler to 200 Test wickets at the time.

Wicket No.300: Goes past Dennis Lillee and Shane Warne

Becoming the quickest bowler to 300 wickets in Test history, senior spinner Ashwin eclipsed Australian legends Dennis Lillee and Shane Warne to unlock the massive feat in 2017. Ashwin was added as India's fifth bowler to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Lahiru Gamage of Sri Lanka in the Nagpur Test match. Playing his 54th Test, Ashwin took 4 for 63 against the Black Caps to seal India's biggest Test win at the time.

Ashwin gets Archer for 400th scalp

Removing Jofra Archer on the second day of the 3rd Test against England at Ahmedabad, Ashwin was named the second-fastest bowler to register 400 wickets in the oldest format. Ashwin recorded the historic feat in his 77th Test for India. Only Muralitharan reached the same milestone before Ashwin as the all-time leading wicket-taker picked up his 400th in the 72nd Test for Sri Lanka.

Dismisses Crawley to enter 500 club

Playing his 98th Test, the 37-year-old outsmarted Crawley in the final session of the 3rd Test to register his 500th scalp in red-ball cricket. Ashwin is the ninth bowler and the second Indian to pick up 500 Test wickets. Only Australia's Glenn McGrath has taken fewer balls (25528) to complete 500 Test wickets than Ashwin. The Indian all-rounder took 25714 deliveries to reach the milestone. At 37 years and 152 days, Ashwin is also the second-oldest after Courtney Walsh to reach 500 Test wickets.