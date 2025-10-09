'Ravindra Jadeja doesn't have too many people to talk to in Indian team; happened to me when Pujara retired': Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja has become the senior statesman of the Indian Test team as several of his contemporaries from the decade gone by begin to take steps away from the game. India’s premier all-rounder, however, continues to deliver in all facets. Continuing a strong run of form, he scored another Test century and also picked up 4 wickets during India’s thumping opening win over West Indies. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in action for the Indian Test team.(PTI)

Despite his successes this year in Test cricket, including during India’s series in England, Jadeja had admitted he missed Ravichandran Ashwin, the player who he formed a deadly duo with for the national team for such a period of time.

While Jadeja spoke about missing Ashwin bowling from the other end, the now-retired spinner saw the funny side of it, ribbing his former teammate by reminding him he wouldn’t have as much success if he had to split his spells.

“Usne jo wicket liye hain, usmein se mein 2-3 nikaal leta (the wickets he has taken, I would have gotten 2-3 out of those),” joked Ashwin. “He shouldn’t be missing me, what advantage is there he should be taking.”

Ashwin, ultimately, spoke in glowing terms about Jadeja’s ability to produce for India deep into his 30s, only improving match by match as his all-round pedigree grows even more. “Really happy for him, the way he is batting, the way he is becoming a bonafide legend of Test cricket,” said Ashwin.

‘When we reach a position of super-seniority…’

On a more serious note, Ashwin did mention that being the last-standing member of an old guard that has gradually faded away from Test cricket over the last 12 months would have its own challenges for Jadeja, around whom the dressing room has shifted dramatically.

“After listening to Jadeja, I know he was showing his affection for me. More than anything else, I think he doesn’t have too many people to talk to. All the new boys now. The small-small talk between us, we can have when we reach a position of super-seniority, but you have to think before doing it with the newer boys. If I say this to him, how will he judge me?” explained Ashwin.

“Happened to me when Pujji retired as well, we sit together and talk about something, you miss that person. I know what Jadeja was saying, but we will meet and talk some time,” promised Ashwin to his long-time spin partner.