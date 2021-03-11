Ravindra Jadeja hits the nets after two months, works on his batting and bowling: WATCH
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit the nets on Thursday as he practised batting and bowling after making a return to the field last week following his thumb surgery. He had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. After going for scans, it was found that Jadeja had dislocated his thumb.
After a gap of two months, the all-rounder held the bat and ball and wasn't able to hide his excitement. He posted a short clip on Twitter in which he can be seen working on his game in his trademark style.
‘Feeling good. holding bat n ball after two months #gettingready #focusonyourself,’ Jadeja tweeted.
Earlier on March 9, Jadeja went through a fielding drill where he was seen taking a few catches. He shared the video with the caption, “Slowly but surely.”
Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for the five-match T20I series against England which begins on Friday in Ahmedabad. The hosts are high on morale after winning the four-match Test series 3-1 and making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.
The Men in Blue have some newbies in their squad and all of them have high potential to start firing from game number one. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, and Ishan Kishan have impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it has finally seen them being rewarded with a place in the Indian squad for the T20I series.
(With Agency Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes
- Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England players wear black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua
- Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six, Twitter goes wild - Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's breaking news': Ex cricketer stunned with India's choice of openers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st T20 highlights: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets
Tainted Sharjeel Khan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB not in favour of Asia Cup this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50% crowd allowed in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox