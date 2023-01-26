Ravindra Jadeja posts epic 'comeback' tweet after picking 7-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a sensational comeback to cricket after a long lay-off due to his knee injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2022. He grabbed seven wickets in the third innings of the match while leading Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 on Thursday. Courtesy Jadeja's incredible bowling, Saurashtra bundled out Tamil Nadu for 133 in their second innings.Earlier, Pradosh Paul-led Tamil Nadu had scored 324 runs in the first innings and then skittled Saurashtra for 192 runs, to earn a 132 runs lead. In their second innings, Jadeja-led Saurashtra now need to score a total of 266 runs to win the match.

After his terrific comeback, Jadeja took to Twitter to share the experience with his fans. While sharing the red cricket ball with his match figures 17.1-53-7 written over it, Jadeja captioned the post as: "First cherry of the season.#redcherry.

While bowling in Tamil Nadu's first innings, Jadeja could only grab one wicket. He had a forgetful first apperance with the bat too as the left-handed batter was dismissed for 15 runs in his team's first innings. Although he completely turnaround the game with his terriffic bowling in the second innings, it remains to be seen how the all-rounder fares as a batter during the 266-run chase.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra suffered a serious blow to their aspirations of winning the match as they lost opener Jay Gohil for a duck in their second innings while chasing the target. At the end of play on Day three, Saurashtra are 4/1 in 4 overs with opener Harvik Desai batting at three runs and night watchman Chetan Sakariya at one run.

Jadeja has been named in the squad for the first two Tests against Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to be played in February-March this year. He will be in hot contest with all-rounder Axar Patel who has cemented his place in Team India over the past few months in his absence.

