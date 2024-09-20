Ravindra Jadeja responds to Ravichandran Ashwin's 'real help' comment in style, reveals 'I said...'

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are currently in sensational form for India in the ongoing first Test match against Bangladesh, in Chennai. Ashwin registered a ton in the first innings, and Jadeja bagged a half-century. Meanwhile, Jadeja also bagged two wickets for the hosts. Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century with Ravindra Jadeja.(HT_PRINT)

On Day 1, Ashwin arrived when India were 144/6 in the first innings. The 38-year-old slammed 113 runs off 133 balls, packed with 11 fours and two sixes, taking India to 376 on Day 2. Meanwhile, Jadeja registered 86 runs off 124 deliveries, consisting of 10 fours and two sixes.

After Stumps on Day 1, Ashwin even credited Jadeja for helping him while batting. On Day 2 after India's first innings, Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul bowled out Bangladesh for 149. Then in the second innings, India posted 81/3 at Stumps, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant to resume batting on Day 3.

What did Ravindra Jadeja say?

After Stumps on Day 2, Jadeja responded to Ashwin's comment and said, "First of all, Ashwin doesn't need any advice (chuckles). I was just talking to Ash that we are not gonna miscall or try and make errors because the wicket was so good and we both were batting very well. I said we'll look to take easy singles, I'll try and not make you run hard and that was the conversation between us. Well played to Ashwin, he played a brilliant knock at his home ground."

Speaking on the pitch, Jadeja stated, "It's pretty good for batting but there's still something in the wicket for the fast bowlers. Odd ball was seaming, odd ball was swinging, it's not that easy for batters. If fast bowlers bend their back, they can take something out of the wicket."

During India's second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) fell to Nahid Rana and Rohit Sharma departed for five runs off seven balls, losing his wicket to Taskin Ahmed. Meanwhile, Mehidy Hasan removed Virat Kohli (17).