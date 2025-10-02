Ravindra Jadeja spills the beans on becoming Test vice-captain in absence of Rishabh Pant: 'They gave me respect'

India named Ravindra Jadeja as their vice-captain for the Test series against the West Indies. The veteran has expressed his gratitude and happiness at being given the responsibility. India's Shubman Gill, left, and Ravindra Jadeja during a test cricket match.(PTI)

On the morning of the first Test in Ahmedabad, he spoke about his new role and about carrying the England tour confidence into the fresh home season. In a video released by the BCCI, Jadeja expressed his views.

Surprise of the VC role

He revealed that there was no grand briefing when the role was handed over to him. “They didn’t say anything to me. I just saw VC written next to my name when the team was announced. End of the day, whatever experience you have to share, you do it for the team,” said Jadeja.

The all-rounder called getting the responsibility quite special. He further added, “They gave me the respect. The captain, the coach, and the management have decided to give me the responsibility. Whenever the team needs anything regarding team planning or whatever, I am always happy to contribute.”

Fresh off a productive tour of England, Ravindra Jadeja said the runs and rhythm from that series have topped up his belief. “As a player, I gain my confidence. Whenever you perform in England, you get the confidence. Hopefully, I can continue and take forward that confidence into this series, score some runs and some wickets.”

What the promotion means

Functionally, the vice-captaincy formalises what Jadeja has long done informally: steer bowling plans on slow-burn days, bridge messages between dressing room and field, and set intensity standards in sessions that drift away. With a young captain in charge and Rishabh Pant unavailable, Jadeja’s experience, tactical nous, and control make him a natural deputy in the team huddle. On Indian surfaces, his voice becomes even more important, given the crucial role he plays in the team’s bowling efforts.

Against a West Indies side still searching for a first Test win in India since 1994, Jadeja’s role could be more than decisive. With India going through a transition and playing their first ever home season in absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in about a decade and a half, the Gill-Jadeja combination offers a blend of fresh eyes and battle-hardened calm.