Jadeja takes dig at KKR's 'T20 master stroke' picture involving MS Dhoni, comes up with epic response

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR on Sunday received a lot of flak from Chennai Super Kings CSK fans as they shared a picture mentioning their 'T20 masterstroke' against batter MS Dhoni. The Kolkata-based outfit rewound to their Indian Premier League IPL contest against Rising Pune Supergiant RPSG in 2016, where Dhoni can be spotted surrounded by a Test-like field setting and the scoreboard reading 74 for four in 10.5 overs.

The picture was a reference to Australia's field setting in the final minutes of the fourth Ashes Test. On the fifth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the hosts needed a wicket in the last two overs but Stuart Broad and James Anderson, despite as many as eight fielders crowding around them, stood firm to frustrate Australia and pull off a thriller of a draw.

At stumps, England were 270 for nine under fading light, well short of the 388-run target but churning out a better result than their three straight losses against Australia. As Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon roll their arms in an all-spin attack for the hosts, Australia tried to put some pressure on the England tail with a compressed field setting.

It all came down to Anderson fending off Smith's leg-spin and denying Australia to go 4-0 up in the cricket's oldest rivalry. The picture of England batters surrounded by nine fielders including the wicketkeeper went viral on social media and Kolkata Knight Riders KKR also posted a picture of their own "classic move" against the Pune franchise. "That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke," captioned KKR.

It was a moment from the low-scoring clash between the two sides, which was won by KKR. The defeat also dented the Supergiant's chances of qualifying for the final four and Dhoni himself had a forgettable outing with the bat, managing to score just eight off 22 deliveries.

Kolkata's jibe didn't go down well with Dhoni's fans and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also took a dig at the two-time IPL champions. "Its not a master stroke! Just a show off," wrote the Chennai Super Kings CSK star in response with a laughing face emoji.

Fans were quick to remind Kolkata that they had suffered a 27-run defeat in the final of IPL 2021. "The same moment you forgot about what happened on last year finals," wrote a Twitter user.

In the summit clash in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings' bowling unit, led by Shardul's three-fer, had fired in unison to restrict Kolkata to 165/9 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis' was the top performer for Chennai with the bat, scoring 86 and taking his side to an intimidating 192-run total.

It was the fourth title for the Chennai-based outfit. Dhoni had previously led CSK to their maiden IPL title in 2010 before repeating the feat in 2011 and 2018. It was a record ninth final appearance in 12 editions for Chennai, who already had three titles under their belt.

