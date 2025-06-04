RCB Victory Parade Live Updates: RCB parade unlikely, Bengaluru Police raises concerns

RCB Victory Parade Live Updates: For a city that has cared so much about cricket, not getting their hands on an IPL trophy for so long is something that has in some ways come to define Bangalore cricket. But the wait finally came to an end on Tuesday night, after 18 long years of trying, the city finally received the fruits of its love and labour. In the IPL 2025 Final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru overcame Punjab Kings by six runs, finally getting to lift that haloed trophy — and knowing what it means to the city the play for, will today return to it to celebrate with its people in full volume, a victory parade set up to mark this momentous occasion in IPL history....Read More

A season marked by contributions throughout the team, and a finals performance that relied on everyone turning up to make the result possible, means that every member of this team will be remembered as heroes. From Virat Kohli, who has been an icon in the RCB shirt from day one when he started off as a teenager, for each of these last 18 years, all the way to players who were only on the field as substitutes, or even just those responsible for keeping the morale up in the dressing room. Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya will be lauded as heroes, Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood will become fan-favourites even when they come to play at the Chinnaswamy in their respective national jerseys.

The team will return to Bangalore on the afternoon of June 4, this time as IPL champions. They will first head to the Vidhana Soudha in central Bangalore, where they will be felicitated by the chief minister of Karnataka for their achievement. That is where the procession will then begin, a slow one kilometer open-bus ride through the very heart of Bangalore, where the team will get to show off that shiny new trophy to the fans who have waited for so long to see their team win it. It’s not a long journey, but it will undoubtedly be a memorable one. The route will take them back to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium: it’s not a ground they had too much success on this year, winning only once, but it’s still where the heart and soul of Bangalore cricket belongs, and it is where the trophy will come to rest and be celebrated, amongst the players and fans alike.

It has been a long, long time coming for RCB, for the fans, for the city of Bangalore, for those who have dedicated such a long period of time to fulfilling this achievement. Spearheaded by the likes of Kohli and captain Patidar, by coaches Andy Flower and Dinesh Karthik, by everyone behind the scenes, the message is clear: none of this would be possible and none of it would even matter if it weren’t for the fans. A day of celebrating what it means to this glorious sporting city, who finally have this trophy to call their own, and will light up the streets in celebration of it.