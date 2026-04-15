RCB vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RCB favourites at home against struggling LSG

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Despite not fielding in the previous match, Virat Kohli is all set to play today.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Lucknow Super Giants today at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 23 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). There is no doubt whatsoever that Rajat Patidar’s RCB are heading into the match as red-hot favourites. This will be the fifth time they will be in action this season, having won 3 of their previous four matches. Their only defeat came against Rajastan Royals where their batting kind of came a cropper. In their last match against Mumbai Indians, however, they returned to winning ways in style. Patidar, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli all scored a fifty to help RCB reach an imposing total of 240. MI never threatened them, and they eventually won by 18 runs. RCB is one of the form teams this season. They are playing exactly the way defending champions should. They have a lot of firepower in their batting, and their bowling is pretty good, even though their star performer Josh Hazlewood has played just one game so far. Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have held the fort in his absence pretty well. LSG, on the other hand, comes across as a weak team. Although they have won two and lost two games so far, they are far from convincing. The biggest problem with them is the form of Rishabh Pant. If truth be told, Pant is struggling in this format for some time now. If the skipper of the side is struggling, rest assured, it affects the outfit in a bad way. They are coming into this match on the back of a seven-wicket defeat by Gujarat Titans. In the match before against Kolkata Knight Riders, they were absolutely in the doldrums when Mukul Choudhary, out of nowhere, emerged on the scene and snatched a win for them from the jaws of defeat. Not just Pant, the other big players in the team — Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran — don’t appear to be in form. So far, they haven’t lived up to expectations. Their bowling, led by Mohammed Shami, looks good though. However, in light of his poor performances in the previous matches, Avesh Khan may be asked to make way for tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav today. LSG really need to come good, if they are to upset RCB. LSG are weaker on paper as well as on the field of play, and they really have to play out of their skin to beat RCB. The good thing is that in the history of the IPL, there are many instances where a lesser team has upstaged a higher-ranked team. LSG are seventh, while RCB are third at present. This fact should give them a lot of confidence. Finally, Kohli is set to play today despite not fielding in the previous match. As far as Hazlewood is concerned, there is no word on him whether or not he returns today. And the pitch is expected to support batters, which means a high-scoring contest is in the offing. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable XI and impact player): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Paddikal, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Lucknow Super Giants (probable XI and impact player): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, George Linde ...Read More

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, however, they returned to winning ways in style. Patidar, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli all scored a fifty to help RCB reach an imposing total of 240. MI never threatened them, and they eventually won by 18 runs. RCB is one of the form teams this season. They are playing exactly the way defending champions should. They have a lot of firepower in their batting, and their bowling is pretty good, even though their star performer Josh Hazlewood has played just one game so far. Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have held the fort in his absence pretty well. LSG, on the other hand, comes across as a weak team. Although they have won two and lost two games so far, they are far from convincing. The biggest problem with them is the form of Rishabh Pant. If truth be told, Pant is struggling in this format for some time now. If the skipper of the side is struggling, rest assured, it affects the outfit in a bad way. They are coming into this match on the back of a seven-wicket defeat by Gujarat Titans. In the match before against Kolkata Knight Riders, they were absolutely in the doldrums when Mukul Choudhary, out of nowhere, emerged on the scene and snatched a win for them from the jaws of defeat. Not just Pant, the other big players in the team — Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran — don’t appear to be in form. So far, they haven’t lived up to expectations. Their bowling, led by Mohammed Shami, looks good though. However, in light of his poor performances in the previous matches, Avesh Khan may be asked to make way for tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav today. LSG really need to come good, if they are to upset RCB. LSG are weaker on paper as well as on the field of play, and they really have to play out of their skin to beat RCB. The good thing is that in the history of the IPL, there are many instances where a lesser team has upstaged a higher-ranked team. LSG are seventh, while RCB are third at present. This fact should give them a lot of confidence. Finally, Kohli is set to play today despite not fielding in the previous match. As far as Hazlewood is concerned, there is no word on him whether or not he returns today. And the pitch is expected to support batters, which means a high-scoring contest is in the offing. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable XI and impact player): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Paddikal, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Lucknow Super Giants (probable XI and impact player): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, George Linde