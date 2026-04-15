RCB vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RCB favourites at home against struggling LSG
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: LSG's top order has been a major worry this season, if truth be told.
- 1 Mins agoThe Virat Kohli situation!
- 19 Mins agoWhat about Hazlewood?
- 33 Mins agoSupport for Shami and Bhuvi from across the border!
- 46 Mins agoWill Mayank Yadav play today?
- 56 Mins agoShami can turn it around?
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoPant a major worry?
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoPitch, full of runs?
- 10:28 AM IST, Apr 15Hello and welcome!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Lucknow Super Giants today at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 23 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). There is no doubt whatsoever that Rajat Patidar’s RCB are heading into the match as red-hot favourites. This will be the fifth time they will be in action this season, having won 3 of their previous four matches. Their only defeat came against Rajastan Royals where their batting kind of came a cropper....Read More
In their last match against Mumbai Indians, however, they returned to winning ways in style. Patidar, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli all scored a fifty to help RCB reach an imposing total of 240. MI never threatened them, and they eventually won by 18 runs.
RCB is one of the form teams this season. They are playing exactly the way defending champions should. They have a lot of firepower in their batting, and their bowling is pretty good, even though their star performer Josh Hazlewood has played just one game so far. Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have held the fort in his absence pretty well.
LSG, on the other hand, comes across as a weak team. Although they have won two and lost two games so far, they are far from convincing. The biggest problem with them is the form of Rishabh Pant. If truth be told, Pant is struggling in this format for some time now. If the skipper of the side is struggling, rest assured, it affects the outfit in a bad way.
They are coming into this match on the back of a seven-wicket defeat by Gujarat Titans. In the match before against Kolkata Knight Riders, they were absolutely in the doldrums when Mukul Choudhary, out of nowhere, emerged on the scene and snatched a win for them from the jaws of defeat.
Not just Pant, the other big players in the team — Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran — don’t appear to be in form. So far, they haven’t lived up to expectations. Their bowling, led by Mohammed Shami, looks good though. However, in light of his poor performances in the previous matches, Avesh Khan may be asked to make way for tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav today.
LSG really need to come good, if they are to upset RCB. LSG are weaker on paper as well as on the field of play, and they really have to play out of their skin to beat RCB. The good thing is that in the history of the IPL, there are many instances where a lesser team has upstaged a higher-ranked team. LSG are seventh, while RCB are third at present. This fact should give them a lot of confidence.
Finally, Kohli is set to play today despite not fielding in the previous match. As far as Hazlewood is concerned, there is no word on him whether or not he returns today. And the pitch is expected to support batters, which means a high-scoring contest is in the offing.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable XI and impact player): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Paddikal, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar
Lucknow Super Giants (probable XI and impact player): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, George Linde
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: The Virat Kohli situation!
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Kohli didn't field against Mumbai Indians due to an ankle strain but reports say he has recovered to play today. He scored a 38-ball 50 in that match but he was a bit slow and when he got back to the dugout, he let the world know he was upset. He threw his helmet and gloves in pure anger. So unhappy he was with his performance.
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: What about Hazlewood?
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: The Aussie didn't play against Mumbai Indians and there is no definite word on him for today. But he can't play on and off; for, he will never be able to regain his supremacy. He has not played competitive cricket for months, it may be noted. He now needs a good stretch of matches to get going, well and truly.
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Support for Shami and Bhuvi from across the border!
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed believes both should be reconsidered for India in light of their fitness and skills with the ball. Tanvir says age should not get in the way. If a player performs and is in good shape, he should not be considered finished.
Both are playing today, for different teams though.
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Will Mayank Yadav play today?
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: He is ready to play and since Avesh Khan has not bowled well in the previous matches, Yadav can very well replace him today. Ashok Sharma has already made waves with his pace this IPL and Yadav must be itching to go. That's exactly how he burst on the scene too a couple of years ago.
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Shami can turn it around!
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: He is the only player who can really turn it around for LSG. RCB are for sure favourites but Shami can really turn the tables on them. LSG global director of cricket Tom Moody has high hopes from the medium pacer ahead of the encounter. “What makes him good is his durability, his ability to swing the ball early and his pace is up there,” he said.
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Pant a major worry?
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: In the lead-up to IPL 2026, Rishabh Pant spent some time with Yuvraj Singh to hone his game, on all counts. But so far he has not been himself. He has particularly struggled to hit big shots. There is no ease in his batting anymore. If he struggles as a batter, rest assured, the rest of the team is going to struggle too.
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Pitch, full of runs?
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: It's is the same pitch where RCB scored 250 against CSK earlier in the league. Expect it again to support batsmen today. RCB's batsmen are in super form and they must be smacking their lips going into the contest. The short boundaries in addition make it a terrible venue for bowlers.
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Hello and welcome!
RCB vs LSG, Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Match No. 23 of IPL 2026. The match is at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and that fact alone should give RCB the upper hand. It's expected to be a high-scoring contest. Both teams are kind of top batting heavy. The only difference is RCB's top order is in form, LSG's isn't.