'Reaching in 10 minutes': Sonu Sood comes to Suresh Raina's aid after cricketer requests oxygen cylinder for relative

Bollywood actor Sonu Soon has come to the aid of Suresh Raina after the cricketer requested for an oxygen cylinder for his aunt on Thursday. Raina, a former India cricketer had earlier in the day posted a tweet asking for help with the medical details of the patient.

"Urgent requirement of an oxygen cylinder in Meerut for my aunt," Raina had tweeted. The Bollywood actor, who has been highly active serving people in these dire circumstances and runs a foundation with his team, rushed to help Raina in his emergency.

"Send me the details bhai. Will get it delivered," Sood tweeted, before confirming that help was on the way. "Oxygen cylinder reaching in 10 mins bhai," read another one of Sood's tweets.

Earlier in the day, Sood's foundation arranged oxygen and saved the lives of several Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru. Sood's team had received an SOS call from ARAK Hospital in Bengaluru, where at least 20-22 people were at risk over the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. Thankfully, the team arranged for a cylinder, after which 15 more were supplied within a few hours.

Raina was in action for the Chennai Super Kings, a franchise he has been part of since the very beginning back in 2008 in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Before the 2021 IPL was postponed, Raina played seven matches for CSK this season, scoring 123 runs with one half-century.

Raina, who had announced his retirement from international cricket last year on August 15, moments after MS Dhoni made the decision to retire as well. Soon after the announcement, Sood had tweeted about Raina, saying how he would always be the 'soul' of Indian cricket.

"Cricket will never be the same without my brother @sureshraina3 .. for me you were, you are and you will always be the soul of our Indian cricket team mere bhai," Sood had captioned a post on Instagram.