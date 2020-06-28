‘Real match winner’: Younis Khan heaps praise on England fast bowler

cricket

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:54 IST

The Pakistan cricket team have left for their tour of England on Sunday. 20 players and 11 support staff were the ones that left Pakistan with several other players missing out due to positive coronavirus tests. Six out of the 10 coronavirus-infected cricketers returned negative when they were tested the second time and they will be given a chance to play the series if their third test comes negative. The squad will land in Manchester and will be transferred to Worcestershire where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine period and will have to undertake England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) organised testing.

Before the start of the series, Pakistan batting coach and former cricketer Younis Khan has heaped praise on fast-rising pacer Jofra Archer. Younis has called Archer a “major threat” before his team starts their preparations for the forthcoming series against England.

READ | ‘If you get Sachin’s wicket, I’ll gift you something special’: Pragyan Ojha’s reward for dismissing Tendulkar

“He (Archer) is a real match-winner and a threat,” Younis told AFP.

“Archer has strong nerves which he proved while bowling a crucial super over in the World Cup final.”

“He has bite in his bowling and his high arm action is very good and gives him nip in his bowling. There is hype around him so that can be an added pressure on him. I have told the batsmen to play close to the body and play on the back foot because his in-swinger can be very dangerous.”

Younis then remembered the time when he faced Archer while playing for Pakistan in a practice game against Sussex in 2016.

“I remember playing him in the side game. He got five wickets in the match but was not on top of his bowling at the time like he is now,” Younis added.

The side will move to Derbyshire on July 13 to prepare for their three-test and three T20 international series against the home side in August-September.

READ| Women’s cricket is different sport, don’t make superfluous changes: Shikha Pandey

The players that left on Sunday are Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, and Yasir Shah. Zafar Gohar, the left-arm spinner who played an ODI in 2015, will join the side from England and will only be involved in pre-match preparations.

(with PTI inputs)