Relaxed South Africa happy with security arrangements in Pakistan
Quinton de Kock has lauded the security arrangements laid out for South Africa on their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years and says the players are "a lot calmer" about the tour now they have arrived in the country and seen the measures first-hand.
South Africa will play two tests and three Twenty20 Internationals on their return to Pakistan for the first time since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.
"When we were coming here, it was the biggest concern, but when we landed and saw the amount of security, we became a lot calmer. Over the days it has become less of a worry and we have been focussed more on the cricket," the South African captain told reporters on Monday.
"The measures they (the Pakistan government) have taken have allowed us to feel comfortable and just focus on preparing for the test series.
"Every corner is checked and all bases are covered. We feel safe and for now are just worrying about cricket."
South Africa are confined to their hotel rooms outside of practice sessions, and De Kock has become the latest international player to question the sustainability of bio-secure environments amid the coronavirus pandemic due to the strain on the mental health of players.
"It’s something that is not easy. I’ve said before it will eventually catch up to some players on the emotional and mental side. You are trying to keep yourself mentally stable and to perform for your country all at once.
"I’ve only been home for maximum three weeks over the last six months. It’s been tough, but we soldier on because people back home want to watch you perform."
The first test in Karachi starts on Jan. 26 and is followed by the second in Rawalpindi from Feb. 4.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
'India's resilience has got to give up': Ponting expects Aus to go for the kill
- India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting believes India's fight has got to end at some stage and expects Australia to have a crack at India on Day 5 of the Brisbane Test with all guns blazing.
Brisbane Test: After Siraj touch, series decider on final day
- India vs Australia: Siraj’s 5/73 coupled with another fine piece of fast bowling from Shardul Thakur (4/61), helped India bowl Australia out for 294 in their second innings, which set India 328 to win.
Fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes England Test series comeback
- The swing bowler, who missed the Australia tour due to injury, is on a comeback and playing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
'Your all-round performance has kept the Test series alive'
Mohammad Kaif congratulates Siraj on his maiden Test five-fer
Ind vs Aus: Smith gives a major update on Mithcell Starc’s hamstring injury
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 8 wickets
After Kapil, haven't seen a batsman open his arms like he did: Jadeja on batter
- India vs Australia: Former batsman Ajay Jadeja has made a pretty bold claim, saying the free-flowing batting of one of India's batsmen from the current squad is probably the most effective he's seen by any India batsman since the legendary Kapil Dev.
Test captaincy is Smith's chance for redemption: Healy
Huge captaincy accolade for Joe Root following England's 7-wicket win over SL
- England's win over Sri Lanka was the 24th of Root's career, which puts him second on England's list of all-time successful Test captains.
Ind vs Aus: ‘The boy has become a man,’ Sehwag, Bishop hail Mohammed Siraj
- India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj, playing only his third Test, finished with 5/73, which made him the first Indian bowler to claim a five-for at the Gabba since Zaheer Khan’s 5/95 in 2003.
Siraj claims maiden Test five-wicket-haul, ends India's 17-year-long wait
- Mohammed Siraj, who had a promising start to his Test career with five wickets in Melbourne, led from the front and claimed his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests.
4th Test, Day 4 Highlights: Siraj shines as India need 324 runs to win at Gabba
Brisbane Test - Tomorrow it will be about bowling in good areas: Smith
