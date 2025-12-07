Ricky Ponting goes bonkers after Steve Smith fires back at Jofra Archer in fiery exchange: 'Too late for that, champ'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting minced no words as he criticised Jofra Archer publicly for trying to sledge Steve Smith in the final few minutes of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. The concluding moments on Day 4 saw Archer and Smith involved in an intense and heated exchange in the middle after the pacer delivered one bouncer after another. The 30-year-old was cranking it up by constantly dishing out deliveries over 149 kmph, but his effort came too late as Australia were already in a comfortable position. Ricky Ponting fired back at Jofra Archer for trying to sledge Steve Smith. (AFP)

Smith also let his feelings known to the speedster as he hurled out the ultimate sledge, telling Archer, “Bowl fast when there is nothing going on, champion.” This riled the tearaway quick and he also didn't shy away from saying a thing or two. However, in the end, Smith had the last laugh as he hit a four and six, and the game was sealed in the next over. With the win at the Gabba, Australia gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and the hosts are just win or draw away from retaining the coveted Ashes urn.

In the first innings, Archer's speed was on the lower side; however, the duo bowled with full intensity in the final innings was England was defending a score of just 64.

“I like it, I like it. Jofra’s finally come to life, six days into the series, when the second Test match is gone — he starts chirping. Too late for that, champ. That’s what Smithy said to him as well, ‘Bowling quick now, mate, when the game is over — good on ya’," said Ponting on air while commenting for Channel 7.

“Now they’ve all started. Too late, boys. You’ve had your chance for four days. You haven’t been good enough, (and) it’s too late to start," he added.

‘Not going to jinx it’

The 2003 and 2007 World Cup-winning captain then further alluded to the fact that Archer has never dismissed Smith in Tests, despite the normal perception that the England pacer has the upper hand against one of the greatest modern-day batters.

The battle lines were drawn between Smith and Archer in the 2019 Ashes, where the speedster hit the batter on the head, leading to the former suffering a concussion at Lord's Cricket Ground. Ever since then, the battle is always hyped up between the two; however, it must be mentioned that Smith is yet to be dismissed by Archer in the longest format.

“I’m not going to say anything because I don’t want to jinx it, I’m just going to let everyone read exactly what it is. The perception going around, certainly around the UK, is that Archer’s had the wood on Steve Smith — well, that is factually incorrect," said Ponting.

“It’s game on now. This is what Ashes cricket’s all about. The hairs on the back of my neck are standing up, I can tell you that right now,” he added, before play had finished," he added.