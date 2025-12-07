Steve Smith breaks silence on the war of words with Jofra Archer: ‘Not really any of your business'

Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith downplayed his heated altercation with Jofra Archer on Day 4 of the Brisbane Heat as he refused to reveal what was said between the two in the middle. The final session on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test saw Archer and Smith trying to get under each other's skin as they hurled some words towards each other. Smith, 36, was clearly not impressed with the England speedster dishing out one bouncer after the other, and he made his feelings known to the 30-year-old. Smith and Archer exchanged some words in the middle. (AFP)

After failing to get the ball away for a boundary on the second delivery of the ninth over, Smith didn't take a backward step, as he told Archer, “Keep bowling fast when there is nothing going on, champion.” His comment came as Australia were just a few runs away from going 2-0 up in the five-match series.

This remark clearly rattled Archer as he continued to dish out bouncers. After Smith hit a boundary on the third ball, the tearaway quick ran towards Smith, letting words fly from his mouth. Smith also didn't hold back, and the two had a go at each other.

However, in the end, the contest was won fair and square by Smith, and he sealed the victory by hitting a six in the very same over. After being dispatched for a maximum, Archer had nothing more to add, and he went back to his mark with a smile on his face.

After Australia's comfortable eight-wicket win, Isa Guha interviewed Smith, and it was then that she asked the legendary batter about his duel with Archer.

Here's how the conversation went between the two:

Guha: Some words out there. What was said with Archer?

Smith: It stays on the field. It's good banter, he is a good competitor, and he comes hard. So, it was good fun,” Smith said to the host broadcaster after Australia wrapped up the victory.

The same question was then asked to Smith during the post-match press conference. However, the Australia stand-in captain maintained his stance of not divulging much.

“The adrenaline was pumping right there at the end. We didn't need too many to win and Jofra was bowling quick. Short boundary behind me, so I thought, why not get under it and put a few behind the stands,” Smith told reporters.

When pressed further about what exactly was said between the two, Smith fired back, saying, “He was bowling at a good pace and was not sure what exactly he said. Not sure what I said either. It's not really any of your business either (laughs). So we will leave it out there."

‘Pretty chilled’

Australia did break a sweat before getting the job done in the second Test as Ben Stokes and Will Jacks tried to delay the inevitable as the duo batted out the first session. However, Michael Neser staged Australia's comeback, and England's second innings ended with the visitors setting a target of 65 for Australia.

“Pretty chilled now, it was fun out there for a bit. It was a great day of cricket, the guys toiled really hard early on,” said Smith.

Gus Atkinson did take two wickets of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, but Jake Weatherald and Smith ensured Australia got the job done inside 10 overs. With this win, Australia gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The two teams will now lock horns in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval, beginning December 17.