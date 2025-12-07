Tempers flare after Steve Smith and Jofra Archer exchange words, have a go at each other in heated duel - Watch

It was pure blockbuster viewing at the Gabba in Brisbane on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test between Australia and England. The hosts gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after Steve Smith and Jake Weatherald overhauled the target of 65 as Australia registered an emphatic eight-wicket win on Sunday. However, shortly before the hosts' eventual victory, tempers flared between Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith and England tearaway quick Jofra Archer. Steve Smith and Jofra Archer were involved in a heated verbal altercation.(REUTERS)

The duo became involved in a heated verbal altercation during the final session on Day 4, and neither of them was willing to back down. However, it needs to be noted that the battle was eventually won by Smith, as he hammered Archer for 4, 4, and 6 in the ninth over of the final innings.

After getting a boundary on the first ball of the ninth over, Smith made his intentions clear. However, things reached a flashpoint after the second ball as the Australian great had a thing or two to say to the English pacer.

“Bowl fast when there is nothing on, champion,” said Smith while looking at Archer, and this clearly riled up the England quick.

Archer then followed up with a bouncer and Smith somehow managed to get a boundary off the delivery. The England pacer, who was constantly riling up deliveries in a range of 149-150kmph, walked towards the Australia batters to say a few words. Smith didn't take a backseat, and the war of words continued between the two.

However, finally, Smith ended up winning the battle as he hit a six off another bouncer bowled by the 30-year-old. As soon as the ball went over the boundary rope, Archer had nothing to say, and he went back to his bowling mark with a smile on his face.

Australia go 2-0 up

England once again proved to be no match for Australia in the second Test as the latter registered a comprehensive win by eight wickets at the Gabba in the day-night affair.

England captain Ben Stokes and batter Will Jacks tried their best to delay the inevitable on Day 4; however, Michael Neser stepped with the ball, eventually cleaning up the tail and returning with five wickets.

Australia then needed just 10 overs to wrap up the win. Weatherald and Smith remained unbeaten on 17 and 23 as the hosts sealed an emphatic win. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were the only two wickets to fall, and both of them were scalped by Gus Atkinson.

The third Ashes Test will now begin on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. A loss or draw will mean that England will once again not be able to regain the urn.