Ricky Ponting names Test team of decade, 4 England players, solitary Indian picked

cricket

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:40 IST

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has picked his Test team of this decade. While the usual suspects make their presence felt in the side, there are a number of picks which might lead to few debates. He has named Virat Kohli the captain of his side which has a solitary spinner in Nathan Lyon.

Opening the batting are Alastair Cook and David Warner. They will then be followed by Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. Virat Kohli, who has scored more runs than anyone else in this decade, will walk in at number 5. He will also captain the side.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who was prolific at the back end of his career, will don the gloves and will be the wicket-keeper batsman. Ben Stokes finds a place as the all-rounder in the squad.

Everyone's picking teams of the decade so I thought I'd join in the fun. This would be my Test team of the 2010's:



David Warner

Alastair Cook

Kane Williamson

Steve Smith

Virat Kohli (c)

Kumar Sangakkarra (wk)

Ben Stokes

Dale Steyn

Nathan Lyon

Stuart Broad

James Anderson — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2019

Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson will be seam bowlers in the squad, while Nathan Lyon has tipped R Ashwin to be the solitary spinner in the playing XI.

While few of these picks are spot on, New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling has been the best in this decade and hence, he could have taken the spot of Kumar Sangakkara.

Also, since, there is Ben Stokes as the seam-bowling all-rounder, Ponting could have looked at another spinner and hence, could have opted for R Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja.

Surprisingly, despite developing as one of the best pace bowling units in Test cricket in the last couple of years, no Indian pacer managed to find a spot in the team.

Ricky Ponting’s Test team of the decade:

Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (C), Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad, James Anderson