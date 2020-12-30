e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Cricket / Ricky Ponting names Test team of decade, 4 England players, solitary Indian picked

Ricky Ponting names Test team of decade, 4 England players, solitary Indian picked

While the usual suspects make their presence felt in the side, there are a number of picks which might lead to few debates.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ricky Ponting
File image of Ricky Ponting(Getty Images)
         

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has picked his Test team of this decade. While the usual suspects make their presence felt in the side, there are a number of picks which might lead to few debates. He has named Virat Kohli the captain of his side which has a solitary spinner in Nathan Lyon.

Opening the batting are Alastair Cook and David Warner. They will then be followed by Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. Virat Kohli, who has scored more runs than anyone else in this decade, will walk in at number 5. He will also captain the side.

ALSO READ: Wisden announces T20I team of decade, Virat Kohli not captain, MS Dhoni misses out

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who was prolific at the back end of his career, will don the gloves and will be the wicket-keeper batsman. Ben Stokes finds a place as the all-rounder in the squad.

 

Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson will be seam bowlers in the squad, while Nathan Lyon has tipped R Ashwin to be the solitary spinner in the playing XI.

While few of these picks are spot on, New Zealand wicket-keeper BJ Watling has been the best in this decade and hence, he could have taken the spot of Kumar Sangakkara.

Also, since, there is Ben Stokes as the seam-bowling all-rounder, Ponting could have looked at another spinner and hence, could have opted for R Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja.

Surprisingly, despite developing as one of the best pace bowling units in Test cricket in the last couple of years, no Indian pacer managed to find a spot in the team.

Ricky Ponting’s Test team of the decade:

Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (C), Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

tags
top news
In Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet expansion, son Aaditya to make a surprise entry
In Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet expansion, son Aaditya to make a surprise entry
‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC
‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, throws rail traffic out of gear, 16 flights diverted
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, throws rail traffic out of gear, 16 flights diverted
Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre
Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Realme takes on Xiaomi Redmi K30 with X50, key specifications leaked
Realme takes on Xiaomi Redmi K30 with X50, key specifications leaked
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
From Joker to Gully Boy, the top 10 films of 2019
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news