Wisden announces T20I team of decade, Virat Kohli not captain, MS Dhoni misses out

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 09:41 IST

Wisden has announced the T20I team of the decade and unlike the teams in the other format, this playing XI is far more diverse and finds representation from several other countries. There were 897 T20Is played in the decade, in which there were 249,578 scored and 11,293 wickets taken.

For starters, Aaron Finch, who is Australia’s captain in the limited overs format, will open the batting and was also named the captain of this particular side. His opening partner will be New Zealand’s Colin Munro, who has been brilliant for Kiwis in this particular role.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has dominated this format, will walk out at number 3 and will be followed by former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson.

The maverick Glenn Maxwell will be the number 5 in this team and will provide a lot of spunk with the ball as well as in the field. England’s wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, who is perhaps the best white ball players to have ever come out of the country, will don the wicket-keeping gloves and will also be the finisher in the side.

Afghanistan legend Mohammad Nabi will follow Buttler and his calm at the crease with both bat and ball will be extremely vital. David Willey will walk in next and is perhaps the most penetrative bowler, especially up front with the new nut in the powerplay overs.

And then there is the irresistible Rashid Khan, who has been an absolute star in this format and is a hot property all across the globe for being a match-winner with his leggies.

The master Lasith Malinga and his apprentice Jasprit Bumrah will be the two seamers in the squad and well, this forms a superb team in this format.

Both Bumrah and Malinga have the ability to take wickets with the new ball and then come back at the death to wreak havoc.

Here is the team:

Aaron Finch (c), Colin Munro, Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler (wk), Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga