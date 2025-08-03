Ricky Ponting slams Ben Duckett, says ‘so unusual and brought about his downfall’ in dismissal to Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna was in sensational form during the initial overs of the first session on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test match between India and England. The pacer dismissed Ben Duckett, who was in fine form, and the English batter departed for 54 off 83 balls. England's batter Ben Duckett returns to the pavilion after his dismissal.(PTI)

In the fourth ball of the first session, Prasidh drew Duckett into going for a drive, and he ended up getting caught at second slip. Dissecting the dismissal, Austraila legend Ricky Ponting slammed Duckett for suddenly changing his technique before losing his wicket.

Ricky Ponting slams Ben Duckett

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said, “It was very unusual. He was only 4 balls into Prasidh Krishna’s first over as well. He started where he normally starts. Couple of short balls pushed him back and changed his whole game and his whole technique. The ball he gets out is so deep in his crease. He tries to play forward but his front foot doesn’t get in front of the front crease line which brought in the edge.”

“There was a little bit of a seam movement from the delivery as well. Yes, it was very full but it just seamed enough to go from the middle of the bat to the outside edge. So unusual to see someone change his game, especially when he was in and set. So, unusual and brought about his downfall,” he further added.

It was a scrambled seam delivery by Prasidh, from around the wicket, and his length was also full, around off. Duckett got an outside edge, which sent the ball flying to the right of second slip, with KL Rahul taking a catch at waist height.

In the first innings, Duckett’s dismissal was at the centre of controversy as he recieved a send-off from Akash Deep, who put his arms around the batter’s shoulders as he was walking off.