Kolkata: Now is probably as good a time as any to say that the faith in Rishabh Pant was never misplaced. Granted it’s not always rational, rarely uncomplicated and, at times, tested by a series of confidence-eroding failures. But when you return from a side strain, without a game of competitive cricket behind you, and produce a fifty with such astonishing ease, admiration is perhaps the only reasonable response. Pant is back, and, predictably, on his own terms.

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 55 off 62 balls on Day 3 of Wellington Test. (AFP) more less

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The timing of it has certainly helped. India have rarely looked so dominant on an overseas tour, with their batting providing the sort of authority that allows a player making a comeback find his feet without the burden of scripting a rescue act. Yet Pant's place in this side has never been entirely dependent on circumstance. His record in SENA countries — an average of 42.3 with six hundreds and eight fifties —offers sufficient evidence of a player whose methods travel remarkably well.

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Beyond the numbers is the eccentricity that is occasionally misunderstood but almost always compelling to watch. Irrespective of the pitch conditions or match situation nobody can quite predict which version of Pant will turn up. Which is why Henry Nicholls couldn’t help but smile when Pant shimmied down the pitch to meet the second ball of his innings. It’s the sort of uncertainty that can leave the Indian dressing room a nervous lot, but also make the opposition bowlers sweat.

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Deep Dive How did Rishabh Pant score his half-century after returning from a side strain? Pant started cautiously, scoring 15 runs off 37 balls as he adjusted to the conditions. He then scored 37 runs from his next 18 deliveries, reaching his 22nd Test half-century. Why does India continue to back Rishabh Pant despite questions about his attacking approach? Pant’s attacking instincts can change a match, and his record in SENA countries—an average of 42.3, with six centuries and eight fifties—shows his methods can succeed overseas. India also believes the rewards of his risk-taking can outweigh the occasional excesses. How did Rishabh Pant’s innings affect India’s position in the Wellington Test? Pant and Shubman Gill added 100 runs in 126 balls, helping India build on KL Rahul’s century and take control. India reached 486/4 at stumps, a lead of 118 runs, with Pant unbeaten on 55.

{{^usCountry}} Pant was cautious at the start though, scoring 15 off 37 balls, before finding another gear. In the next 18 deliveries, he scored 37 runs to bring up his 22nd Test fifty. He defended, judged the length and got accustomed to the pace of the surface before deciding enough was enough. Jacob Duffy bore the brunt of that change of mind. Rocking back to pull him over backward square leg for six, Pant repeated the assault with another longer one over long leg before advancing down the pitch to flat-bat a short delivery towards the straight boundary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pant was cautious at the start though, scoring 15 off 37 balls, before finding another gear. In the next 18 deliveries, he scored 37 runs to bring up his 22nd Test fifty. He defended, judged the length and got accustomed to the pace of the surface before deciding enough was enough. Jacob Duffy bore the brunt of that change of mind. Rocking back to pull him over backward square leg for six, Pant repeated the assault with another longer one over long leg before advancing down the pitch to flat-bat a short delivery towards the straight boundary. {{/usCountry}}

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Even a delivery that should have brought some respite for the bowler ended up disappearing past mid-on. It was vintage Pant — audacious, irreverent and utterly unconcerned with the orthodox expectations of Test batting. But there was more to the innings than the fireworks. The aggression wasn’t constant but selectively unleashed, helping Gill and Pant raise hundred runs in 126 balls. India were cruising.

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Pant’s instinct remains India’s X-factor

Pant’s game has always been instinctive, built around reactions, courage and an extraordinary capacity to make difficult situations look negotiable. But recent returns had seeded some doubt in that belief. His attacking instincts had started to become a source of criticism, with questions raised about his judgement and his ability to adapt to conditions. South Africa's visit to India late last year was particularly underwhelming, Pant managing scores of 27, 2, 7 and 13 across the two Tests. It was reasonable to wonder whether the management was beginning to run out of patience. Not quite, as this selection in Wellington has demonstrated.

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At 29, Pant should be entering the phase where experience begins to complement instinct. He has tried to evolve, although the demands of IPL captaincy appeared to produce a more inhibited version of Pant. But Test cricket, like Saturday, offers him the space to build, consolidate and recognise when a contest is slipping away before changing it with a sequence of shots few others would contemplate.

India could say they currently have a batting line-up capable of absorbing Pant’s occasional excesses. But they are also wise enough to recognise that the rewards can be extraordinary. The longer Pant stays at the crease, the greater are India’s chances of winning this Test.

And probably no one knows that better than Pant.

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