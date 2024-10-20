Rishabh Pant's massive statement after New Zealand knock down India in Bengaluru: ‘…those who love it rise stronger’

Rishabh Pant shared his thoughts after India's loss against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma and Co. faltered miserably in the first innings as their judgement to bat first winning toss in overcast conditions backfired miserably. India were bundled out for an embarrassing 46 - the lowest total by a home team in Asia; however, they put up a fightback in the second innings and scored 462 courtesy Sarfaraz Khan's century and fifties from Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rishabh Pant slammed 99 runs in the second innings of first Test match vs New Zealand.(PTI)

New Zealand comfortably chased down the 110-run target on Day 5 and scripted history to win a Test match in India since 1988.

Pant, who missed his century by a run in the second innings, posted a note after India's defeat and suggested that India will be raring to bounce back in the series with the second match scheduled to be played in Pune.

"This game will test your limits, knock you down, lift you up and throw you back again. But those who love it rise stronger every time. Thanks to the amazing Bengaluru crowd for the love, support and cheers. We will be back stronger," Pant wrote on X.

During day two of the first Test, in NZ's first innings, Pant was hit on his right knee which forced him off the field during the 37th over. The ball delivered by Ravindra Jadeja turned, kept a little low and struck Pant on the leg where he had got the operation done. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets for the remainder of the innings.

‘Rishabh Pant was not comfortably running’: Rohit Sharma

Rohit shared Pant's knee discomfort updatein the post-match press conference. Rohit said that Pant had a massive operation on his leg after his life-threatening road accident back in December 2022 and was not comfortable while running during his knock of 99 as he was hit on his knee while wicketkeeping in the first innings of New Zealand. He said that there is a need to be careful with him and others facing injuries.

"He (Pant) had a massive operation on his leg, so we all know what he went through. It is just to be a little careful about where he is at and what he is to us. Even when he was batting, he was not comfortably running. He was trying to only put the ball in the stands," said Rohit.