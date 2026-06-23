Rishabh Pant back to Delhi Capitals on INR 12 crore pay cut, Kuldeep Yadav joins LSG as blockbuster IPL trade complete

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have pulled off a sensational trade deal ahead of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 edition. Rishabh Pant, who joined LSG for a record fee of INR 27 crore before the 2025 season of the tournament, will now head back to the Delhi Capitals, the IPL governing council confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. The wicketkeeper-batter returns to the franchise where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making 111 appearances, the most by any player for DC. Pant also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024. Rishabh Pant is set for a return to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Kuldeep Yadav will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG),

While Pant has been traded to the Delhi Capitals, LSG have acquired the services of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. He joins the Lucknow franchise after a highly successful five-season spell with the Delhi Capitals. Since arriving at the franchise in 2022, the left-arm wrist spinner claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches and established himself as one of the most effective wicket-taking bowlers in the tournament.

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Speaking of Pant, who was picked up by LSG for INR 27 crore, will rejoin the Capitals at a revised fee of INR 15 crore, while Kuldeep will join LSG at his existing fee of INR 13.50 crore.

Pant's horrid run at LSG Pant, who joined LSG amid great fanfare, failed to leave any sort of mark in his two-season stint with the franchise. He had a below-par outing with the bat, managing 581 runs in the 28 matches he played for LSG across the IPL 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Under his tenure, the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs on both occasions. There were visible cracks within the franchise, as on several occasions, the captain Pant and the support staff didn't seem to be on the same page.

Once the IPL 2026 season concluded with LSG finishing at the bottom of the points table, the franchise announced that Pant had been relieved from the captaincy duties after he offered to step down.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect,” LSG said in an official statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Kuldeep's below-par season with DC Kuldeep also had a below-par season for the Capitals in IPL 2026, returning with just 10 wickets in 12 matches. His performance was the main reason behind the team not being able to qualify for the playoffs.

At one stage, Delhi captain Axar Patel had openly talked about how he didn't get much support from his partner Kuldeep and how the team had to pay the price in a crucial game that offered assistance for the spinners.