'Rishabh Pant said no, we don't want this wicket': Explaining LSG captain's appeal withdrawal against Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's reaction after Rishabh Pant told the on-field umpires that he would like to withdraw the appeal of a run out at the non-striker's end against him was a mixture of relief and gratitude. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter pulled Pant towards him as the LSG captain was walking back towards his position and hugged him to thank him for withdrawing the appeal. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma shake hands with Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant(AP)

The incident happened in the penultimate ball of the 17th over in RCB's chase when LSG leg-spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi attempted to run Jitesh out at the non-striker's end. As the decision was referred upstairs, a dejected Jitesh stood near the umpire in complete disbelief. Replays showed he was out of his crease, but even as the giant screen flashed not out, Pant and Avesh Khan were seen informing the umpires about the withdrawal of the appeal.

"Not out because Rishabh said no, we don't need this wicket even though he was out of his crease. Rishabh said no, we withdraw this appeal," said former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta.

Jitesh was on 57 off 25 balls and RCB still needed 29 off 19 balls. It could well have been a match-changing event had Jitesh been given out.

Jitesh was not out, Pant didn't need to withdraw his appeal

It, however, must be noted that Jitesh would not have been out even if Pant hadn't withdrawn the appeal. Jitesh wasn't out because the bowler, Rathi, had already completed his bowling action before attempting the run-out. Under the current MCC regulations, a non-striker can only be run out at the non-striker's end until the bowler's arm reaches its highest point in the delivery swing.

Replays clearly showed Rathi had gone past this point and crossed the popping crease when he whipped off the bails. The third umpire confirmed that the bowler had completed his action, which, according to Law 38.3.1, invalidates the run-out attempt.

Essentially, once the bowler has completed their bowling action, the non-striker is no longer liable to be run out under this specific rule. If Jitesh had been wrongly given out, Pant's withdrawal of the appeal could have reversed the decision, but since the "not out" call was based on the laws of cricket, it stood.

Jitesh remained unbeaten on 85 off 33 balls as RCB chased down he 228-run target in 18.4 overs to rise to the second position in the points table. They would next face Punjab Kings in the first Qualifier for a spot in the final.