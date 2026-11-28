Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper-batter, on Saturday became the leading six-hitter in the World Test Championship (WTC), surpassing former England captain Ben Stokes.

India's Rishabh Pant bats against New Zealand on the second day of the second Test. (AP) more less

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The left-hander achieved the feat on Day 2 of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand. Pant brought up the milestone off the bowling of Jacob Duffy, hitting him over long-on to surpass Stokes.

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Ever since the WTC was launched in 2019, Stokes hit a total of 88 maximums in 64 Tests. The wicketkeeper took 20 fewer Tests to overhaul this figure, and he currently has 89 sixes to his name in the competition.

In the list of most sixes in WTC, Pant and Stokes are followed by Rohit Sharma (56), Shubman Gill (48), Yashasvi Jaiswal (45), and Harry Brook (44).

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{{^usCountry}} Pant might have achieved a personal milestone, but he wasn't able to stay at the crease for a long duration in the first innings of the second Test after being dismissed for 23 off 39 deliveries off the bowling of Duffy. The 29-year-old danced down the track in trying to look for a maximum, but only managed to hand a simple catch to Kyle Jamieson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pant might have achieved a personal milestone, but he wasn't able to stay at the crease for a long duration in the first innings of the second Test after being dismissed for 23 off 39 deliveries off the bowling of Duffy. The 29-year-old danced down the track in trying to look for a maximum, but only managed to hand a simple catch to Kyle Jamieson. {{/usCountry}}

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India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule defended Pant's shot selection, saying the batter likes to take his chances and there will be days when it won't come off.

"He's a unique player. After scoring a hundred in the previous game, he's in good form. There is sometimes a pattern to his play where he takes his chances. Sometimes it works for him, sometimes it doesn't," Bahutule told reporters after stumps on Day 2.

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"At that particular stage, a partnership was needed and unfortunately it didn't happen today. But he's somebody who takes the game away from the opposition when he plays positively and expresses himself. It didn't come off for him today, but it's just one of those days," he added.

India ended Day 2 in a spot of bother, finishing at 116/6. Matt Henry, Jamieson, Duffy and Nathan Smith struck at regular intervals after New Zealand posted 356 runs in the first innings, owing to Tom Blundell's 89-run knock. For India, Akash Deep was the pick of the bowlers, returning with a fifer.

Pant's other achievements

In the series opener in Christchurch, Pant became the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to hit centuries in all SENA nations. He is already the most successful Test wicketkeeper-batter for India with nine centuries.

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Pant also surpassed Brendon McCullum to occupy the number two spot in the list of most sixes in Tests, only behind Stokes.

He is also the most successful wicketkeeper in the history of the ICC WTC, having surpassed 3000 runs in the tournament across the four cycles since 2019.