India vice-captain Rishabh Pant began the five-match series against England with a bang as he completed his seventh ton in the longest format on Day 2 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. The left-handed batter mixed caution with aggression as he kept the England attack of Ben Stokes, Brydon Carsen, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir at bay. Rishabh Pant vrooms past MS Dhoni's India record with scintillating century, brings out somersault celebration(AFP)

With this century, Rishabh Pant now has the most number of hundreds as an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, going past MS Dhoni. The latter had six Test tons to his name while Pant now has seven.

Pant is now on level terms with England's Matt Prior, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, South Africa's AB de Villiers and New Zealand's BJ Watling in the number of centuries scored as a Test wicketkeeper-batter.

Rishabh Pant also has the most number of hundreds by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in England.He has three Test tons in the UK while no other visiting wicketkeeper has more than 1 century to their name.

The 27-year-old brought up his century off the bowling of Shoaib Bashir. He brought up the three-figure mark in 146 balls. Pant brought up the century with a one-handed six off the bowling of Bashir.

Upon achieving the milestone, Pant soaked in the applause of the Headingley crowd. Moments later, he brought out the somersault celebration and the entire Leeds crowd erupted in applause and cheers. “One of the best hundred celebrations I have seen in my entire life,” said Ian Ward on air.

Coming into bat in the third and final session on Day 1, Rishabh Pant made his intentions clear as he danced down the track off the bowling of Ben Stokes to smash him down the ground for a four.

This was just Pant's second delivery in the innings. “Outrageous. There's a difference between sexy and silly. It is going to look sexy when it comes off and silly when it doesn't,” said Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports before the start of play on Day 2 while talking about Pant's shot off the bowling of Stokes.

However, after hitting his second ball for a four, the left-hander went back into his shell as he displayed a full blockathon.

However, once Shubman Gill completed his century, Pant decided to change gears, and he started to smash the England bowlers all around the park. Even in the last over of the day, Pant showed no hesitation in playing an aggressive aerial shot.

Pant, who was batting on 65 overnight, carried on from where he left off on Day 2. The left-handed batter displayed his aggressive instincts and showed no hesitation in taking down the likes of Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes.

Sunil Gavaskar's praise for Rishabh Pant

On Day 1 of the first Test between India and England, Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Pant, saying he likes to dance down the track on the first few balls he faces as it makes him feel "free".

“It seems like that’s how he plays. When he comes in to bat, on the second or third ball, he often uses his feet and hits a boundary. It makes him feel free and then allows him to play the way he wants," Gavaskar said during a segment on Sony Sports.

"Over here, he's been measured in his approach, giving himself time out in the middle. But once he's in and the bowlers start to tire, that's when he begins to step down the pitch and really attack, hitting big shots, sixes, and boundaries," he added.

India are completely bossing the first Test against England after being asked to bat. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone through a 91-run opening stand. Jaiswal and Gill then took the momentum ahead with their smashing hundreds.