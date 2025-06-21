Search Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Rishabh Pant snaps at Shubman Gill's aggression, calls him out for taking aerial risk: 'Neeche reh ke nikal'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 21, 2025 08:30 AM IST

In an interesting role reversal, it was Rishabh Pant cautioning his batting partner, Shubman Gill, to curb his aggressive instinct during Day 1 of the 1st Test

Rishabh Pant has built a reputation for living on the edge in Test cricket, whether through flamboyant strokeplay or constant stump-mic chatter. But on Friday at Headingley, in a surprise role reversal, it was Pant reining in someone else’s instincts. In the final session of Day 1 of the first Test between India and England, Pant turned advisor. As Shubman Gill eyed a late-day surge against England's rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir, Pant, stationed at the non-striker’s end, issued a sharp warning.

Rishabh Pant cautions Shubman Gill (L) after he steps out against Shoaib Bashir(X)
Rishabh Pant cautions Shubman Gill (L) after he steps out against Shoaib Bashir(X)

Gill had just danced down the track and driven a fuller ball from Bashir straight to short cover. Instantly, Pant cautioned him, pointing out the danger in trying to hit too hard or too high. “Niche hi reh nikal raha hai toh. Ye aa jaata, uth gaya,” Pant told Gill. Roughly translated: “Keep it down if you’re stepping out. That one rose a bit, could’ve been caught.”

Watch:

For a player known for daring uppercuts and outrageous sixes in the dying overs, it was a striking shift in tone; Pant played the wise enforcer, urging India’s new captain not to throw away his hand. Interestingly, the roles flipped in the last over of the day. With Chris Woakes steaming in, Pant danced out and sent a length ball soaring over deep square leg for six, finishing the day on a rollicking 65*.

Earlier, Shubman Gill marked his captaincy debut in style, stroking a composed, unbeaten 127 after a fluent century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101). Together, they put on a 129-run stand that laid the foundation for India’s commanding 359/3 at stumps. Rishabh Pant then joined forces with Gill for an unbroken 138-run partnership, as England’s depleted bowling attack wilted.

England captain Ben Stokes’ decision to bowl first backfired, with Shoaib Bashir and Brydon Carse unable to stem the flow. Woakes was expensive and wicketless, while Stokes picked up two but struggled to apply sustained pressure.

The day, though, belonged to India’s young trio of Gill, Jaiswal and Pant. KL Rahul, too, played a helping hand earlier in the first session, scoring an important 42 as he helped stitch a 92-run stand for the opening wicket. India handed a debut to Sai Sudharsan, who failed to make a mark in his first innings, departing without troubling the scorers in four deliveries.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant snaps at Shubman Gill's aggression, calls him out for taking aerial risk: 'Neeche reh ke nikal'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On