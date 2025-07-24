Rishabh Pant willing to take painkillers and bat for India if needed despite being ‘unable to put pressure on his foot’

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the remainder of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy due to a toe fracture. However, the left-handed batter is willing to take painkillers and come out to bat in the second innings of the Manchester Test if the need arises. The 27-year-old got injured on the opening day after inside edging a reverse sweep onto his foot. There was immediate bleeding and swelling as the Indian vice-captain looked in immense pain. Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the England series due to a toe fracture. (PTI)

The southpaw batter had to be carried off the field in a golf-cart-like vehicle. Pant sported a distraught look as he was taken away from the playing area. He received treatment in the medical room and then was taken for scans, where the report revealed a toe fracture.

Rishabh Pant has not travelled with the Indian team to Old Trafford on Day 2 as he has been advised rest by the doctors.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the team management is considering having Pant bat if a need arises further in the match. However, a final call will be made after the medical team consults.

Pant was batting on 37 when the incident happened. He went for a reverse sweep off the bowling of Chris Woakes but only managed to inside edge it onto his foot.

“The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Pant not able to put pressure on the foot

Another report in Cricbuzz stated that Rishabh Pant is currently unable to put any pressure on his foot and him coming out to bat is an unlikely proposition for now.

“At the moment, he's unable to put pressure on his foot - as everyone saw, he was carted off the ground yesterday. But he's determined, and knowing him, he might still come out to bat, who knows? That said, much will depend on the medical advice, not just his intent,” Cricbuzz quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, Hindustan Times had reported that Pant will be out of competitive cricket for six weeks. His next possible assignment might come against the West Indies in a home Test series in October 2025.

If he is not fit in time for that as well, then he might make the trip Down Under for the ODI series against Australia.

Rishabh Pant had earlier received a blow to his hand during the Lord's Test as well. He didn't keep the wickets as Dhruv Jurel came in as a substitute wicketkeeper. However, he did bat and even scored 74 in the first innings.